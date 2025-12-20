Earable Neuroscience Joins National Sleep Foundation’s SleepTech Network at CES 2026

By joining the NSF’s SleepTech® Network, we are helping shift the conversation from sleep as a passive state to sleep as an active foundation for daily cognitive performance and well-being” — Kimi Doan, Chief Innovation Officer of Earable Neuroscience

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarableNeuroscience, creator of the three-time CES Innovation Award–winning FRENZ Brainband, today announced its official onboarding into the National Sleep Foundation ’s (NSF) SleepTechNetwork. Earable will be a Featured Presenter during NSF’s media briefing at CES2026 focused on sleep technology innovation and emerging benefits for consumer sleep health and well-being.With the announcement, Earable joins a growing ecosystem of organizations advancing evidence-based sleep innovation. As a Featured Presenter with NSF for health and technology media on January 6, Earable will share how improving sleep health can directly impact cognitive performance, productivity, and long-term wellness.Earable’s flagship product, the FRENZ Brainband, is the world’s first consumer EEG wearable to combine real-time brainwave tracking with AI-powered audio therapy. Designed to help users fall asleep faster, improve sleep quality, and enhance focus during the day, FRENZ represents a new class of non-invasive, data-driven sleep and cognitive performance tools.Backed by Samsung Ventures and Founders Fund, Earable has been recognized globally as a leader in neurotechnology and sleep innovation, with features in BBC, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Mashable, Yahoo! Finance, and Euronews.Joining the National Sleep Foundation’s SleepTechNetworkThe National Sleep Foundation’s SleepTechNetwork is a community platform bringing together trendsetters across the sleep technology industry, from early-stage innovators to global enterprises. The network supports collaboration, education, and access to NSF’s research, insights, and public health expertise.“NSF sees the potential that sleep technology has to help the public’s health and well-being,” said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. “Sleep technology is a fast-growing industry globally, and by convening innovators like Earable and others within our SleepTech Network, together this group can advocate for and accelerate appropriate use of technology to benefit sleep health at scale.”As a member of the SleepTech Network, Earable supports NSF’s mission and goal of making science-based sleep tools more accessible and practical for everyday use. The collaboration enables Earable to align its consumer and research efforts with NSF’sevidence-based frameworks while engaging with peers across the sleep health ecosystem.“Poor sleep and low focus are not separate problems, they are two sides of the same physiological system,” said Kimi Doan, Chief Innovation Officer of Earable Neuroscience . “By joining the National Sleep Foundation’s SleepTechNetwork, we are helping shift the conversation from sleep as a passive state to sleep as an active foundation for daily cognitive performance and well-being.”CES 2026 Media BriefingAs part of the collaboration, NSF will host a dedicated media briefing on January 6 at CES 2026 with Earable participating as a Featured Speaker. The CES media briefing will connect sleep science with broader lifestyle and performance conversations, including Earable’s planned announced collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini’s SuperBrain edition. Together, these initiatives reflect Earable’s vision of translating validated sleep science into everyday tools for individuals who value mental clarity, resilience, and high performance.Insights shared during the briefing will underscore how optimizing sleep quality enables sustained focus, creativity, and recovery, themes that resonate across health, technology, and luxury performance communities---About Earable NeuroscienceEarable Neuroscience is an award-winning deep tech that invented FRENZ Brainband – the world’s first AI-powered EEG-based wearables personalized audio therapy platform to enhance sleep, focus, and cognitive performance. Earable is backed by Founders Fund and Samsung Ventures and collaborates with academic, clinical, and industry partners worldwide.Media contact: media@earable.aiAbout the National Sleep FoundationThere’s only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. Learn more at theNSF.org

