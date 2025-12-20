EngineHouse Affordable Workforce Apartment Homes are Now Available in Park City, Utah

Ribbon Cut. Doors Open at EngineHouse. The Clubroom at EngineHouse Park City Mayor Nann Worel

In One Ceremony J. Fisher Companies Cuts Both a Ribbon and Housing Costs

EngineHouse ensures we will have working families here in Park City for the next 100 years.” — Rory Murphy

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Fisher Companies proudly celebrated the opening of EngineHouse at 1875 Homestake Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 123 affordable, brand new, and pet-friendly apartment homes are now available with spectacular views of Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley, and Main Street. 99 of those units will be deed-restricted, ensuring enduring affordable living for a century.EngineHouse is built on 2 acres of city-owned land in the downtown area and is strategically located within walking distance of grocery stores, schools, retailers, restaurants, and bus routes. The development consists of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes with washer/dryers in each. EngineHouse’s thoughtfully planned amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, yoga room, ski lockers, a children’s playroom, co-working space, spacious clubhouse area, and two game rooms.“This project is about legacy. My family emigrated from Scotland and worked in the Silver King mines in the 1800s,” said J. Fisher Companies CEO Owen Fisher. “The greater community has come together to make affordable housing that will continue and protect Park City’s workforce heritage.”Fisher continued, “This new community is the result of a shared vision,” noting that there are many shareholders and community partners to thank including: Park City Municipal Corporation , Summit County, Utah Housing Corporation, Utah’s Private Activity Bond Authority, Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund, Intermountain Health, Goldman Sachs, and Citibank. “We’re also collaborating with Intermountain Health and Park City Municipal Corporation to provide units for healthcare and city employees,” he added.In addition to Mr. Fisher’s comments, the event featured remarks from Park City Mayor Nann Worel, development partner Rory Murphy, Scott Maxfield from Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group, Steve Waldrip, the Governor’s Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy, and several J. Fisher Companies representatives, including Jake Wood, Managing Director of Affordable Housing, and Ryan Davis, Chief Investment Officer and project lead.“Affordable housing is not an abstract concept for Park City. It’s about the people who make this town run every day; hard-working teachers, service workers, first responders, and families that can truly call the downtown area their home,” said Mayor Worel.“This project reflects the future. We all know housing is extremely expensive in Park City. EngineHouse ensures we will have working families here for the next 100 years,” added Rory Murphy.EngineHouse apartments are the largest Low-Income Housing Tax Credit project in the Park City limits. These tax credits create incentives for developers to construct housing for low-income tenants. EngineHouse is set up as a 60% AMI requirement for qualification. This means any eligible applicants must have a gross income that is 60% or less than the Average Median Income (AMI) in Utah. Applications are now being accepted.

