Caroline’s Cause Scholarship Program Awards $90,000 to Students Shaped by Life Alongside Siblings With Disabilities

Drew Ann and David Long with their three children, including Caroline, the inspiration behind Caroline’s Cart and Caroline's Cause, a national nonprofit advancing inclusion, accessibility, and support for individuals with disabilities and their families. Ella Grace, a 2022 scholarship recipient, attends Auburn University. She is the adoptive sister of Gabriel and Amelia, who have complex medical needs, and is recognized for her compassion, resilience, and dedication to supporting her siblings and family. Pictured here with his siblings, Konrad Howard is a 2025 scholarship recipient currently attending NASCAR Technical Institute.

The national nonprofit opens a new application cycle on January 1, supporting educational access for families navigating lifelong care and advocacy

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caroline’s Cause has awarded nearly $90,000 in scholarships to students whose lives have been shaped by growing up alongside siblings with severe disabilities and will open applications for its 2026 scholarship cycle on January 1.The national nonprofit focuses on supporting siblings in families affected by disability - an often overlooked group that frequently takes on caregiving responsibilities while navigating financial and emotional challenges at home.Founded by disability advocate Drew Ann Long and her husband, David Long, Caroline’s Cause grew out of the family’s lived experience caring for their daughter Caroline, who has Rett syndrome. While the organization is closely connected to Caroline’s Cart, a patented accessible shopping cart now used in grocery stores and big-box retailers nationwide, the scholarship program reflects a broader focus on long-term educational access and family support.“Families navigating disability often face ongoing financial strain tied to medical care, therapy, and adaptive equipment,” said Drew Ann Long, founder of Caroline’s Cause. “Siblings frequently contribute in ways that aren’t always visible, and those responsibilities can affect their educational opportunities. The scholarship program exists to recognize that reality and help ease the path to college.”Since its launch, the Caroline’s Cause Sibling Scholarship has provided one-time $5,000 awards to students nationwide pursuing higher education at four-year universities, technical institutes, and other Title IV-eligible programs. The nearly $90,000 awarded to date reflects the organization’s focus on practical, direct support for families impacted by disability.Applications for the 2026 scholarship cycle will be accepted from January 1 through April 30, 2026.Eligibility criteria include:- High school seniors with a sibling diagnosed with a severe disability- Plans to attend a Title IV-eligible postsecondary institution- A minimum 3.0 GPA- Household income under $75,000 annuallyThe scholarship is awarded during the recipient’s first year of college.Co-founder David Long, who brings decades of experience in college financial aid and higher education access, supports the scholarship program by helping ensure award criteria and distribution align with the realities families face when planning for college.Advocates note that while disability conversations often focus on medical care and accessibility, the experiences of siblings are frequently overlooked - despite their lasting impact on family dynamics, education, and career trajectories.Through its dual focus on accessible infrastructure via Caroline’s Cart and educational support through its scholarship program, Caroline’s Cause works to address both immediate and long-term needs for families affected by disability.More information about the Caroline’s Cause Sibling Scholarship and application details can be found at carolinescause.com For more information about Drew Ann Long and Caroline’s Cart, please visit drewannspeaks.com

Caroline's Cause

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.