University of Chicago Extends Collaboration with AbbVie to Advance Clinical Research and Patient Outcomes in Oncology

A rendering of UChicago Medicine's AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion, opening in 2027. The University of Chicago Medicine has extended its collaboration agreement with AbbVie through 2027 to advance cancer research and clinical trials, building on a partnership that began in 2016.

The University of Chicago Medicine has announced an extended collaboration agreement with AbbVie through 2027 to support innovative solutions in cancer research and clinical trials. Building on a partnership that began in 2016, this extension marks more than a decade of collaboration focused on translational and clinical research to improve and accelerate positive outcomes for patients with cancer.

Despite significant advances in cancer treatment, the disease remains a leading cause of death worldwide, underscoring the critical need for continued innovation in therapeutic approaches and clinical trial methodologies. This extended partnership positions both organizations to address these challenges through collaborative research and accelerated translation of discoveries to patient care.

“The AbbVie-UChicago Medicine collaboration has created valuable opportunities for deep and meaningful scientific discussion and the development of clinical trials for cancer treatment,” said Kunle Odunsi, MD, PhD, Director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center and AbbVie Foundation Distinguished Professor. “This partnership is an exceptional model of industry and academia working together with a patient-centered focus. Our ambition is that this clinical and translational collaboration continues to positively impact public health and advance cancer treatment.”

The extension of the collaboration is designed to further accelerate and advance medical research in oncology and streamline clinical trials operations to provide greater connectivity between clinicians and researchers at both organizations. This collaboration will benefit from enhanced infrastructure as UChicago Medicine prepares to open the AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion in 2027, Illinois' first freestanding cancer center with dedicated clinical trial spaces and state-of-the-art research facilities.

“Our partnership with the University of Chicago is driven by our shared dedication to advancing cancer research and clinical innovation,” said Andrew Souers, PhD, vice president, oncology discovery research at AbbVie. “While we have made significant progress in cancer research, there is more to accomplish together. We look forward to deepening our long-standing collaboration to continue delivering meaningful, lasting impact for people living with cancer.”

The University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of only two NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in Illinois and has held its prestigious NCI designation since 1974. For over 50 years, the center has been a leader in cancer research, with seminal discoveries that contributed to the development of chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, gene therapy and bone marrow transplantation.