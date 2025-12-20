UChicago Medicine & Biological Science’s top stories of 2025

The University of Chicago Medicine and the Biological Sciences Division got to tell many stories about research, milestones and successes in 2025. Here’s a roundup of stories that resonated on social media and with readers of The Forefront and Biological Sciences Division blogs.

News

UCMC cancer program ranked Illinois’ best The University of Chicago Medical Center was recognized in 10 specialties in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-26 Best Hospitals rankings. The cancer program maintained its No. 12 ranking and was named the best in Illinois for the third year in a row. The gastroenterology and GI surgery program moved up five places to No. 20, and the Medical Center received “high-performing” ratings in 17 common procedures and conditions.

Comer Children’s celebrates 20 years In February, the University of Chicago Medicine health system marked two decades since Comer Children’s Hospital opened its doors. The facility in October was ranked the No. 2 children’s hospital in Illinois for the fifth consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report. In addition to launching breakthrough treatments, the hospital is also home to countless stories of recovery, including Harlow Lofton-Mosely, 5, who recently completed chemotherapy for leukemia.

$715 million investment in community benefits Every year, the health system details how it invests in the health of the communities it serves through outreach, grant programs, strategic partnerships and collaborations. The latest annual Community Benefit Report outlined support and services provided to communities on Chicago’s South Side and in the south suburbs.

Five flight nurses from the University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network recently became new moms. (Tim Olk) Flight nurses become new moms Five flight nurses from the University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network (UCAN) share a unique bond: They all had babies within months of each other — and a sixth little one is on the way. UCAN, which recently marked 40 years in operation, is the only hospital-based medical helicopter program in Chicago.