UChicago Medicine & Biological Science’s top stories of 2025

The University of Chicago Medicine and the Biological Sciences Division got to tell many stories about research, milestones and successes in 2025. Here’s a roundup of stories that resonated on social media and with readers of The Forefront and Biological Sciences Division blogs.
UCMC cancer program ranked Illinois’ best
The University of Chicago Medical Center was recognized in 10 specialties in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-26 Best Hospitals rankings. The cancer program maintained its No. 12 ranking and was named the best in Illinois for the third year in a row. The gastroenterology and GI surgery program moved up five places to No. 20, and the Medical Center received “high-performing” ratings in 17 common procedures and conditions.
University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine students learned their residency placements during the annual Match Day celebration in May. A record 17% matched into psychiatry, reflecting a growing interest in mental health fields influenced by the pandemic.
UChicago Medicine expands Cancer Network nationally
UChicago Medicine has expanded the UChicago Medicine Cancer Network to reach more patients. AdventHealth Cancer Institute Shawnee Mission in suburban Kansas City is the first national affiliate, offering advanced treatments, expert second opinions and access to UChicago Medicine clinical s.
New homes for quantum medicine, collaborative discovery
A $21 million gift from philanthropist Thea Berggren launched the Berggren Center for Quantum Biology and Medicine to visualize biology with the power of highly powerful computation. Additional discoveries will be nurtured at Hyde Park Labs, a 300,000-square-foot laboratory facility that opened in September to advance research and entrepreneurship.
After a devastating car accident, 2-year-old Oliver Staub is moving his limbs again. Mohamad Bydon, MD, reattached the toddler’s head to his spine during two complex surgeries at Comer Children’s. Bydon, who is Chair of the Department of Neurological Surgery, called Oliver’s ongoing recovery a “unique and special case … beyond our wildest expectations.”
A groundbreaking operation that implanted lab-grown stem cells into Jonathan Nemeth’s brain has quieted his disruptive seizures. Nemeth, 22, was part of the first clinical trial in humans to study how these “truly restorative” cells could help people with drug-resistant epilepsy, said Peter Warnke, MD, Director of Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery at UChicago Medicine.
Clinical trials for cancer deliver real-life breakthroughs
Advanced imaging and fossil analysis helped UChicago teams uncover how duck-billed dinosaur carcasses from 66 million years ago were preserved as “mummies,” and to reconstruct the Edmontosaurus annectens with intricate details. Elsewhere, UChicago researchers found that dentine, the inner layer of teeth that transmits sensory information to nerves, evolved from sensory tissue in the armored exoskeletons of ancient fish.
Liquid biopsy breakthrough for colorectal cancer
UChicago researchers have developed a more sensitive liquid biopsy test that uses RNA instead of DNA for detecting cancer. Using blood samples from patients with colorectal cancer, the test was able to detect the earliest stages of the disease with 95% accuracy, vastly improving on commercially available noninvasive testing methods.
AI boosts clinical efficiency, curbs burnout
“Ambient” tools powered by artificial intelligence can listen in and take notes during medical visits. The result: lower burnout for clinicians and measurable cuts in time spent entering data into electronic medical records, according to UChicago Medicine teams that contributed to two papers in JAMA Network Open. The efficiency also supports more face time with patients.
Norovirus is most commonly known as the stomach flu, but it’s not caused by the influenza virus. This highly contagious virus generally spreads via hand-to-mouth contact about 12 to 36 hours after exposure. Cases are rising early this season; learn how to protect yourself.
