Johanna Soto Rigsbee Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Johanna Soto Rigsbee

ROXBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Johanna Soto Rigsbee who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In an era where trust is currency and connection fuels success, “Lead with Empathy” will reveal how understanding others has become one of the most valuable leadership advantages. The book explores how today’s most effective leaders use empathy not just as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic tool to build loyalty, inspire teams, and drive lasting growth.



Johanna Soto Rigsbee is an experienced cybersecurity leader with more than two decades designing secure, scalable, and business-aligned technology strategies across Fortune 100 organizations. She guides teams and enterprises through complex security challenges with clarity, strategic direction, and a leadership style grounded in empathy.



Beyond her technical achievements, Johanna supports educational and mentorship initiatives that open pathways for future professionals in computer science. She is also known for developing training and enablement programs that help individuals and organizations adapt confidently to an ever-evolving digital landscape.



Driven by curiosity and guided by empathy, Johanna approaches cybersecurity not only as a discipline of defense but as a practice of trust. She believes true resilience is built through awareness, collaboration, and the courage to lead with integrity.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Johanna Soto Rigsbee as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy”. The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, offering invaluable insights from Chris Voss, Johanna Soto Rigsbee, and other leading professionals on how empathy can reshape leadership and business success on a global scale.

