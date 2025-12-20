Preston Horejsi Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Preston Horejsi

JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Preston Horejsi who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.

In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success, “Lead with Empathy" explores how today’s most effective leaders use understanding—not as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage—to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.

Preston Horejsi is a Captain in the U.S. Army with almost 10 years of active service. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Defense and Strategic Studies and commissioned as an armor officer.

Preston served a combined seven years as an armor officer in the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, TX and in the 194th Armored Brigade at Fort Benning, GA. His leadership positions included platoon leader, company executive officer, and company commander. Every position blessed him with the privilege of leading, training, and commanding 19K Armor Crewmen (tankers).

In 2023, Preston transitioned out of the armor branch and into the information operations functional area. He has since served as a planner in the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.

His military education includes the Armor Basic Officer Leader Course, Army Reconnaissance Course, Air Assault, Maneuver Captain’s Career Course, Information Operations Qualification Course, and Army Space Cadre Basic Course.

Preston enjoys a diverse range of hobbies and pastimes, but his primary focuses are family time, reading, and martial arts.

Contact:

phorejsi6@duck.com

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Preston Horejsi as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering powerful insights from Chris Voss, Preston Horejsi and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership on a global scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.