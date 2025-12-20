Brains Uncorked Closes Out Inaugural Year With Holiday Quiz and Bookish Prizes

Test your Brains Uncorked knowledge at https://bit.ly/BUQuiz Dr. Marisela Chávez, Dr. Ericka Verba, and Dr. Ken Seligson at the August Brains Uncorked.

Brains Uncorked celebrates a standout first year bringing scholars and big ideas to LA.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It has been an exciting inaugural year for Brains Uncorked , the Los Angeles-based event series in which, on the last Tuesday of the month, three scholars share brief, thought-provoking talks with the city's most curious residents.Created by Los Angeles-based Coriolis Company, a book publicity and marketing firm known for its work with academics, Brains Uncorked brings sharp insights that spark meaningful conversations. Coriolis started this series in early 2025 and has already hosted five events featuring fifteen speakers at The Nickel Mine, a bar in Sawtelle.The speakers included Dr. Brittany Friedman (USC), Dr. Laura Chávez-Moreno (UCLA), Dr. Donna J. Nicol (CSU Long Beach), Dr. Zara Anishanslin (University of Delaware), Dr. Ulia Gosart (San Jose State University), Dr. David Sandner (CSU Fullerton), Dr. Marisela R. Chávez (Cal Poly Pomona), Dr. Ericka Verba (CSU LA), Dr. Ken Seligson (CSU Dominguez Hills), writer Carolina Rivera Escamilla, Dr. Marjorie Faulstich Orellana (UCLA), Dr. Michele Villagran (San Jose State University), Dr. Glenda Flores (UC Irvine), Dr. Rocío Rosales (UC Irvine), and Dr. Irene Isela Vega (UC Irvine).You can rewatch highlights of the lectures here: https://corioliscompany.com/brainsuncorked/ For the December installment, Coriolis is switching things up with a holiday special: an end-of-the-year recap featuring fifteen questions, one based on each lecture, to test your Brains Uncorked knowledge. Participants who answer all fifteen questions correctly will receive a bookish prize.You can take the quiz here: https://bit.ly/BUQuiz CONTACT

