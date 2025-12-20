“Boundaries & Banter” Launches to Explore Modern Boundaries Across Family, Work, Relationships, and Everyday Life

Boundaries & Banter Boundaries & Banter Hosts Michela and Taryn -- Photo Credit: Carol Persons

We set boundaries because we want healthy, sustainable relationships” — Michela and Taryn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boundaries & Banter , a newly launched podcast hosted by sisters-in-law Taryn and Michela and produced by Jeff Scott, is quickly gaining attention for its candid, relatable conversations about boundaries — how they form, why they’re difficult to set, and what happens when they’re challenged.The podcast debuted earlier this month and has already drawn thousands of views organically, without formal promotion. The early response has been strong, highlighting just how universal — and emotionally charged — conversations about boundaries can be across families, friendships, workplaces, and romantic relationships.Taryn and Michela come from similar backgrounds. Both were born in South Africa and later immigrated to the United States. They are married to brothers from a large Sephardic family, a shared experience that initially sparked conversations about in-law dynamics, cultural expectations, and the challenges of building a new nuclear family. Over time, those conversations expanded into something broader.“Our experiences with in-laws was the starting point, but the podcast isn’t just about that,” the hosts explain. “It’s about boundaries in every part of life — at work, in friendships, in romantic relationships, with parents, and with ourselves. These issues show up everywhere.”In Episode 1, the hosts discuss how quickly life can shift after marriage, pregnancy, and major transitions, and how little space many people are given to establish boundaries before expectations take hold. They explore the concept of “bridging the gap” — a shared foundation that honors different backgrounds while protecting mental health, relationships, and long-term stability.“We set boundaries because we want healthy, sustainable relationships,” the hosts share. “Boundaries aren’t about pushing people away. They’re about creating clarity so relationships can actually last.”Each episode of Boundaries & Banter blends humor with lived experience, addressing topics such as emotional enmeshment, postpartum stress, workplace expectations, friendship dynamics, and the pressure to meet unspoken social and family norms. The podcast also incorporates anonymous listener stories, giving voice to people who feel isolated, conflicted, or unsure how to speak up without causing harm.“Our biggest purpose is to help people feel less alone,” the hosts say. “So many people are navigating these situations quietly, feeling like they’re the problem for wanting space or balance. We want to show that boundaries are normal, necessary, and something everyone deserves.”The show’s early traction has included polarized reactions and online criticism — a response the hosts view as part of the larger conversation around boundaries. Rather than retreating, upcoming episodes will explore why setting boundaries can trigger strong reactions, how criticism can escalate into bullying, and how individuals can stay grounded when their choices are questioned.Boundaries & Banter is currently available on YouTube, with new episodes released on a regular schedule. Listeners are invited to submit anonymous stories and engage with the growing community surrounding the show.For more information please visit: https://bio.site/boundariesandbanter

