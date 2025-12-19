Governor Abbott Announces Budget And Policy Staff Leadership

TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Budget and Policy staff leadership within the Office of the Governor.

"These talented individuals have demonstrated their ability to deliver wins for the State of Texas," said Governor Abbott. "Texans deserve leadership that will enhance their daily lives and safeguard the foundational truths that unite us as one. I have full faith that together, with this highly-skilled and qualified leadership team, Texas will remain the premier state for freedom and prosperity."

Tabatha Vasquez will lead the Budget and Policy Teams as Senior Advisor to the Governor. Vasquez previously served as the Governor’s Policy Director and Deputy Budget and Policy Director. She has held various positions within the Texas Legislature, including Chief of Staff in the House, and Legislative Director and Sunset Committee Director in the Senate. Prior to her state service, she consulted and managed dozens of campaigns for candidates at all levels of government, both in Texas and across the country. Vasquez is a board member of the Pink Granite Foundation and former President of Capitol Republican Women. Vasquez attended Mars Hill University, where she majored in sociology and criminal justice, minored in business, and played Division II Women’s Soccer.

Cory Fish serves as Policy Director for the Office of the Governor. Fish previously served as a Budget and Policy Advisor to Governor Abbott and was later promoted to Deputy Policy Director. Prior to joining the Office of the Governor, he was a fellow at the Cicero Institute in Austin and has also held various roles at a trade association and non-profit law firm. Fish received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, a law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School, and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Texas at Austin (UT) School of Law.

Fisher Reynolds serves as Budget Director for the Office of the Governor. He was previously Chief of Staff at the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), where he led a broad range of cross-functional initiatives and projects for the business. Prior to joining LCRA, Reynolds served as a Budget and Policy Advisor to Governor Abbott and as an Analyst with the Legislative Budget Board. He is a graduate of the Frank McBee, Jr. Fellows Program at the Austin Area Research Organization. Reynolds earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in History and Political Science from Marquette University and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration from UT.

Danny Mittnacht serves as Deputy Policy Director for the Office of the Governor. Mittnacht joined Governor Abbott’s team for the 89th Legislative Session as a Budget and Policy Advisor covering technology, cybersecurity, financial services, occupational licensing, and housing issues. He’s held several positions in the Texas House, including Policy Director and Policy Advisor for the Speaker of the House, as well as Legislative Director and Chief of Staff to State Representatives. In addition to his state service, Mittnacht has consulted and managed dozens of campaigns at all levels of government in Texas and across the country. He holds an MBA from UT’s McCombs School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dallas.

Jimmy Anderson serves as Deputy Budget Director for the Office of the Governor. Anderson previously served as a Budget & Policy Advisor focused on tax and economic development matters in the Office of the Governor. Prior to joining Governor Abbott, he held the various positions for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Anderson has served on boards for the YMCA of Central Texas, Texas Lawyers Assistance Program, Sobering Center of Austin and Travis County, and Round Rock Noon Kiwanis. Anderson is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas, and graduated from St. Mary’s School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree and from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Public Administration.