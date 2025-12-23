Oklahoma City Community College Trailblazes a Year of National Recognition, Workforce Impact, and Student Success

OCCC President, Dr. Mautra Staley Jones delivering remarks at OCCC commencement. Oklahoma City Community College nursing program graduates. OCCC concurrent students from Santa Fe South Pathways Middle College, who graduated with degrees. OCCC Faculty receiving President Leadership Awards at commencement with Dr. Mautra Staley Jones. Oklahoma City Community College graduates at commencement.

OCCC celebrates national acclaim and a $447M economic impact, reinforcing its role as a premier workforce engine and student success leader in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) continues to strengthen our global society through record-setting student success, internationally recognized academic programs, and measurable economic impact, reaffirming its role as one of the world’s most vital education and workforce institutions.Serving more than 23,000 learners annually, OCCC remains a cornerstone of accessible, high-quality education for both traditional and non-traditional students. With over 18,000 students enrolled in credit-bearing programs and 5,000 in non-credit workforce training, the College combines academic excellence with flexibility, affordability, and community engagement. More than 50% of OCCC’s student body is first-generation and qualifies for the Federal Pell Grant, reinforcing the college’s commitment to economic mobility and opportunity.This year, OCCC further distinguished itself as Oklahoma’s leading provider of micro-credentials , crossing the threshold of awarding nearly 20,000 skill-based credentials designed in partnership with industry. These short-term, high-quality programs support immediate workforce placement in high-demand fields, helping both employers and learners respond to evolving economic needs.Academic excellence remains central to OCCC’s mission. Forbes Advisor named the College’s Online Psychology Program among the Top 10 in the nation, while EduMed ranked OCCC’s Speech-Language Pathology Assistant (SLPA) Program in the national top ten—addressing critical shortages in healthcare, particularly in rural communities. OCCC’s Nursing Program continues to exceed state and national NCLEX pass rates, with health-related programs achieving 100% job placement.OCCC also gained international attention through its Digital Cinema Program, which was recognized by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the top film programs in the United States and Canada. A CBS Morning News segment highlighted the College’s role in supporting Oklahoma’s growing film and television industry, reinforcing OCCC’s position as a key talent pipeline for creative and technical professions.In technology and national security education, OCCC maintains its designation as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense, awarded by the National Security Agency (NSA). Programs in cybersecurity, IT, and information assurance align directly with the nation’s highest-need, highest-wage occupations.Student leadership and institutional excellence also earned national acclaim. The Oklahoma Student Government Association honored OCCC’s Student Government Association with the outstanding delegation award for the entire state, while Newsweek recognized Oklahoma City Community College as one of the top colleges in the nation. In addition, OCCC’s e-sports program earned national recognition, underscoring the college’s leadership in emerging, high-growth competitive fields.Beyond academics, OCCC remains a mission-driven workplace and community steward. The College received its 14th consecutive Tree Campus USA recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation and earned the highest rating from Certified Healthy Oklahoma, reflecting its commitment to wellness, sustainability, employee well-being and a positive people culture.OCCC’s impact extends far beyond campus boundaries. According to the University of Cincinnati Economics Center, during the last fiscal year, the College generated $447.24 million in economic output, supported 4,882 jobs, and delivered $223.95 million in wages statewide. For every $1 invested, OCCC returned $15.95 to Oklahoma’s economy—demonstrating the power of education aligned with workforce outcomes.Additionally, the Foundation for Oklahoma City Community College earned the 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, the highest national recognition for nonprofit accountability and impact reporting.“Our mission is purposeful and powerful: to remove barriers, open pathways, and prepare students for fulfilling lives,” said Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of Oklahoma City Community College. “Every learner we serve strengthens our state, nation and world. We invite all to enroll, partner, and invest as we continue building opportunity—one student, one career, and one community at a time.”To attend, work or invest in OCCC visit www.occc.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.