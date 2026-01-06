Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces Updated Content about the Right Time for a Tummy Tuck in Beverly Hills

Ourian Plastic Surgery is proud to announce new content on “tummy tuck” surgery. Surgery provides many options for women seeking to regain their bodies back.

Some cosmetic procedures can be done pretty much wherever a person is in their life journey.” — Dr. Ariel Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a top-rated Beverly Hills plastic surgery center at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com , is proud to announce new content focused on “ tummy tuck ” surgery. (“Tummy tuck” is the informal name, while the more formal name is “Abdominoplasty.”) The right time for a tummy tuck may depend on factors such as age and life stage. The best time for the surgery may be after a woman is finished with having children."Some cosmetic procedures can be done pretty much wherever a person is in their life journey. When we talk about tummy tucks, however, we need to have a conversation with women about their child-rearing goals," says Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. "Men can also get the surgery, though it is more popular among women. Both sexes should practice healthy eating, regular exercise, and weight loss to maximize results. Women should be past the childbearing stage."The newly updated content is at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/procedures/body-procedures/tummy-tuck/ . The timing of tummy tuck surgery can vary from person to person. Older men who practice regular fitness routines and maintain healthy eating habits can benefit from a tummy tuck. For women, tummy tucks may be considered after pregnancy and after a commitment to a better diet and exercise. The procedure involves removing sagging skin around the midsection to achieve a firmer stomach. Tummy tucks are traditionally combined with liposuction to create a more appealing physique. The Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice can create an à la carte style surgical procedure for patients, such as a breast lift, tummy tuck, and liposuction. In addition, the practice has become known for breast reduction surgery ( https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/breast-procedures/breast-reduction/ ), often covered by insurance. The next best step is to get a personalized, private consultation as no two bodies are the same.Another combined surgical procedure for women is the so-called “mommy makeover” option ( https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/procedures/body-procedures/mommy-makeover/ ). Los Angeles residents can review the latest post at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/when-your-gut-is-telling-you-its-time-for-a-tummy-tuck-lets-talk/ . Financing and insurance may be available; a consultation can include those issues. The team can help review the expenses and arrange an affordable monthly payment plan.Cosmetic surgery to flatten and firm the stomach can achieve better results at the right time in the life cycle. An individual with a lifetime commitment to a healthy diet and regular exercise routine may find it the right time for a tummy tuck. Long-term results for a fit and flat stomach can be achieved when the timing is right for tummy tuck surgery in Beverly Hills.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYOurian Plastic Surgery, led by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, is a top-rated plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional care and transformative results for patients, specializing in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. With a commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery, Ourian Plastic Surgery aims to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, please contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com

