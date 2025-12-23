Grainger Hines to Receive Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award at 20th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival

Grainger Hines 20th Beaufort International Film Festival Grainger Hines in Character

Beaufort Film Society Honors Grainger Hines for More Than Six Decades of Work in Film, Television, Theater, and Music

We are extremely proud of our fellow South Carolinian and honored to present him with our highest honor, the Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award.” — Ron Tucker, President, Beaufort Film Society

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beaufort Film Society proudly announces that acclaimed actor, writer, and director Grainger Hines will receive the prestigious Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award during the 20th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF) taking place in historic Beaufort, SC from February 17 - 22, 2026.

The honor recognizes Hines’s remarkable six-decade career in film, television, theater, and music, as well as his enduring ties to the South Carolina arts community.

A Native Son of the South

Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, Grainger Hines began performing at an early age, first discovering his love of storytelling and rhythm while growing up in the Palmetto State. He briefly pursued music before turning to acting—a decision that would carry him from small-town stages to Hollywood sets and Broadway.

Early Years: From the Bandstand to the Stage

In the late 1960s, Hines performed with the legendary South Carolina beach‑music group The Swingin’ Medallions, touring the Southeast and performing their signature hit “Double Shot (of My Baby’s Love).” His years on the road helped develop the stage presence and discipline that would later define his acting career.

By the early 1970s, Hines had moved to New York City, where he studied with Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Horton Foote at HB Studio. He made his off‑Broadway debut in *Valentine’s Day*, launching what would become an extraordinary acting journey spanning film, television, and theater.

Hollywood and Beyond

Over the next six decades, Hines amassed over 100 film and television credits, earning a reputation as a consummate character actor with quiet intensity and range. In Los Angeles, he appeared in the US premier of, Loleh Bellon's, "Thursday's Girls", with Lynn Redgrave at the Cornet Theatre. Other productions in New York and Los Angeles include, "Fool for Love," "Hedda Gabler," "A Rainbow in the Night," "One Last Ride," "Geography of a Horse Dreamer." Recent television includes, "Dr. Death," "The Good Lord Bird," Steven Soderbergh's, The Knick "The Knick. Hines played, Mr. Arthur in "The Gal Who Got Rattled," in Joel and Ethan Coen's anthology western film, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." Gideon Welles, the Secretary of the Navy in Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln." Recently completed films include, "Long Shadows," which Hines served as actor, co-wrote and producer. Also recently completed, Carlos Bolado's, "Killing of a Nation," "Love Bomb," "Martin Eden," and " Muzzle." Recently completed television include, Netflix series, "A Man in Full," and Peacocks, "Mrs. Davis." Grainger is an avid horseman and a playing member of the United States Polo Association. He is an avid horseman and a playing member of the United States Polo Association.

A Life in the Arts

Hines’s contributions extend beyond the screen. He has served as a mentor and guest instructor at community theaters and arts programs throughout the South, inspiring emerging performers with the same passion that carried him from Greenwood to Hollywood. His career reflects a commitment to storytelling that honors both his Southern roots and universal human themes.

Honoring a Legacy

The Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award, named in memory of the beloved Lowcountry author, recognizes individuals whose artistic careers embody excellence, integrity, and a lasting contribution to the world of film and the arts. In honoring Grainger Hines, the Beaufort Film Society celebrates not only his achievements in entertainment but also his enduring connection to South Carolina and his example of creative perseverance.

About the Beaufort International Film Festival

Now celebrating its 20th Anniversary, the Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF) has become one of the premier film events in the Southeast, drawing filmmakers and audiences from around the world to historic Beaufort each February. The Beaufort Film Society was founded by Ron and Rebecca Tucker and through, BIFF continues its mission to honor independent filmmaking and the creative spirit that defines the Lowcountry.

For more information visit beaufortfilmfestival.com. The festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society. The Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award is sponsored by Leslie and Landon Thorne.

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501(c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public and from all areas of the film industry.

