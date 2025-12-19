Attorney General James Wins Court Order Protecting Critical Funding to Fight Homelessness

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today won a court order stopping the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) from implementing new conditions that would have eliminated access to critical funds that provide housing and other services through the Continuum of Care (CoC) program. This program delivers funding to local and regional coalitions that provide housing and services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those most vulnerable to homelessness, such as veterans, those with disabilities, and transgender individuals. In November, Attorney General James led a coalition of 18 other attorneys general and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania in suing the Trump administration to protect more than $3 billion in CoC funds that were jeopardized by the illegal new conditions imposed by HUD. Today, the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island granted the coalition’s motion for a preliminary injunction, barring HUD from implementing its new conditions on CoC funds.

“Continuum of Care funds help keep tens of thousands of people in their homes and provide essential services to the most vulnerable, including families and veterans,” said Attorney General James. “This administration’s efforts to undermine this vital program are illegal, and today we put a stop to them. I will keep fighting to protect these vital resources that our communities depend on to house those in need.”

In New York, 24 different regional CoCs receive over $320 million to provide housing and other services throughout the state. 94 percent of these funds are dedicated to permanent housing, supporting 13,861 households statewide. In November, the Trump administration imposed new and illegal conditions on CoC grants that jeopardize the critical services these regional coalitions provide. The administration imposed a cap on the amount of CoC funds that can support permanent supportive housing. If enacted, this cap would slash CoC funds for permanent supportive housing by two-thirds and could put an estimated 170,000 people at imminent risk of losing their homes.

HUD also imposed other conditions, barring CoC funds from organizations that acknowledge the existence of transgender or nonbinary individuals and excluding programs that provide services for mental disabilities. Attorney General James and the coalition argued in their lawsuit that these conditions violate the Administrative Procedure Act and Congress’ constitutional power to control spending.

In a ruling today, the District of Rhode Island granted the coalition’s motion for a preliminary injunction, barring HUD from implementing its unlawful limits on CoC funds.

Joining Attorney General James in filing this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, as well as the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.