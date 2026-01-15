Now Open: Majestic Mirage Costa Mujeres – All-Suite Resort

A couple enjoying complimentary sparkling wine in the Mirage Club Plunge Pool Suite Oceanfront at Majestic Mirage Costa Mujeres – All-Suite Resort

Majestic Mirage Costa Mujeres – All-Suite Resort welcomes guests with its complete offerings, delivering a luxury, all-Club, all-suite beachfront experience.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the arrival of its first guests on December 12, 2025, during its preview phase, Majestic Mirage Costa Mujeres – All-Suite Resort now welcomes guests with its full range of resort offerings as of January 15, delivering a luxury, all-Club, all-suite beachfront experience in one of Mexico’s most sought-after destinations.Majestic Mirage Costa Mujeres – All-Suite Resort redefines the all-inclusive experience as an all-Club, all-suite beachfront resort. Every guest enjoys personalized butler service, exclusive lounges, 24-hour room service, and more across both The Club (Adults Only 18+) and the Family Club (All Ages).To celebrate its opening, the resort is offering limited-time savings of up to 55% for travel now through December 23, 2026. Guests can choose from spacious accommodations including plunge pool suites, swim-up suites, and oceanfront suites, with the entry-level One Bedroom Suite offering over 1,000 square feet of space.New dining experiences include Café Mexicano, Masala, and a signature beachfront restaurant set on an elevated terrace with panoramic ocean views.Entertainment offerings include a multi-zone water park featuring a lazy river, large-scale slides, and a dedicated splash zone for younger children. For the first time at Majestic Resorts, bowling is offered onsite in both the Teens Club and the Legends Sports Lounge.Guests can also enjoy an expansive central plaza inspired by Mexican architecture, along with stunning event spaces designed for weddings and group celebrations.For the latest updates on Majestic Mirage Costa Mujeres – All-Suite Resort visit https://www.majestic-resorts.com/en/our-resorts/majestic-mirage-costa-mujeres About Majestic ResortsMajestic Resorts is an all-inclusive resort brand dedicated to delivering elevated beachfront experiences across the Caribbean. Known for its commitment to service excellence and exceptional value, the brand offers generously spacious accommodations, distinctive culinary and mixology programs, enriching spa experiences, engaging entertainment, and personalized service designed to exceed guest expectations.For more information, visit www.majestic-resorts.com # # #

