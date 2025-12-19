DLM Property Management Announces Plan to Add 70 Million Homes Nationwide in 2026

Expansion to be driven by HOA partnerships, community managers, and a national effort to lower the cost of homeownership

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DLM Property Management, a division of DealMate Holdings, announced plans to expand its platform to serve more than 70 million homes nationwide beginning in 2026. The expansion represents one of the largest coordinated residential property management and homeowner services initiatives in the United States.The planned growth will be achieved through partnerships with homeowners associations, collaboration with professional community managers, and a nationwide hiring initiative to deploy thousands of local community managers across cities, counties, and HOA-managed communities.DLM Property Management has already begun preparing operational infrastructure and onboarding communities in advance of the 2026 rollout, positioning the platform to scale nationally while maintaining local accountability and service quality.A core objective of the expansion is to help lower the overall cost of homeownership by addressing inefficiencies in the home services market. Industry data indicates that many local service providers spend between $10,000 and $20,000 per year on fragmented marketing channels, including digital advertising platforms, lead marketplaces, and referral services. These costs are often passed on to homeowners through higher service pricing.By aggregating demand at the community level and directly assigning service requests to approved local providers, DLM Property Management reduces marketing overhead for businesses. The company expects these savings to translate into more competitive pricing, improved service reliability, and better long-term affordability for homeowners.“When communities control demand instead of competing for it, everyone benefits,” said the Board of Directors of DLM Property Management. “Reducing unnecessary marketing costs allows service providers to focus on quality and responsiveness, while homeowners see meaningful reductions in the cost of maintaining their homes.”Beginning in 2026, DLM Property Management plans to launch a large-scale hiring initiative focused on community managers who will serve as the local operational layer of the platform. Community managers will coordinate homeowner requests, support HOA partners, and oversee service provider performance to ensure consistency, trust, and accountability at the neighborhood level.Rising homeowner costs, fragmented service markets, and increasing pressure on local service providers have created demand for a more coordinated, community-driven approach to property management. DLM Property Management aims to address these challenges by aligning workforce development, demand aggregation, and operational efficiency into a single national platform.Operating as a division of DealMate Holdings, DLM Property Management is part of a broader technology and services ecosystem focused on modernizing residential infrastructure through data-driven coordination, standardized workflows, and community engagement. The 2026 rollout represents a major milestone in DealMate Holdings’ long-term strategy to become a foundational layer for residential services nationwide.About DLM Property ManagementDLM Property Management is a nationwide property management and homeowner services platform and a division of DealMate Holdings. The company partners with homeowners associations, community managers, and local service providers to simplify home services, reduce costs, and strengthen communities at scale.For more information, visit https://DLMPropertyGroup.com Media inquiries: Support@DLMPropertyGroup.com

