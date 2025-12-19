In Dreams: A David Lynch Tribute Exhibition at Uncanny Art House

“Out of the Frying Pan” by V.C. Torneden

An immersive David Lynch tribute featuring Michael Horse (Twin Peaks) and artists from across the U.S., plus screenings, live music, and events.

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uncanny Art House will transform its downtown Norman gallery into an immersive, surreal environment inspired by filmmaker and visual artist David Lynch with In Dreams: A David Lynch Tribute. The exhibition opens Friday, January 9, 2026, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM during Norman’s Second Friday Art Walk and remains on view through March 1, 2026.In Dreams features artists from Oklahoma and across the United States, including Michael Horse (Twin Peaks), alongside nationally and regionally recognized visual artists, filmmakers, and sculptors. Works range from direct cinematic references to atmospheric interpretations that capture Lynch’s signature psychological tension and dream logic.The exhibition reimagines the gallery as a Lynchian dreamscape of immersive installations, projections, and multi-sensory environments. Highlights include a Black Lodge set built to stage performances throughout the run (and to serve as a backdrop during open hours), a blue velvet viewing room for video submissions, and an interactive studio installation where guests can step onto a film set while other visitors observe from the gallery. The selected works draw from themes central to Lynch’s work, including duality, voyeurism, distorted Americana, doppelgängers, and the uncanny hidden within everyday life.The opening reception (Friday, January 9, 6:00-9:00 PM) will feature an Angelo Badalamenti-inspired musical soundtrack by Meteorology (Brett Fieldcamp). The reception is free and open to the public.Exhibition ProgrammingA full schedule of public programs runs throughout the exhibition, expanding on David Lynch’s influence across film, music, meditation, and creative practice:• Sunday, January 18 (2:00-3:00 PM): Transcendental Meditation Introduction and Discussion, presented by the Oklahoma City TM Center with John and Patricia Smircich. Free.• Friday, January 23 (6:00-9:00 PM): Fourth Friday Films: Los Angeles Plays Itself, presented with Pioneer Library System, followed by a panel with guests from the Oklahoma Film Exchange . Free.• Saturday, January 24 (8:00-9:30 PM): Comedy in the Black Lodge featuring Josh Fadem (Twin Peaks: The Return), Martin Duprass, and Jennifer Johnson. Tickets $15 advance / $20 door. Cash bar available.• Sunday, February 8 (2:00-4:00 PM): Get Your Play Back Creative Workshop led by Dr. Emily Spivey, PhD, co-author of Oklahoma’s Play to Learn Act. $10; limited to 20 participants. Register at uncannyarthouse.com.• Friday, February 13 (6:00-9:00 PM): Mid-Show Reception during Norman’s Second Friday Art Walk, featuring the Uncanny House Band performing music from David Lynch film soundtracks. Free.• Friday, February 27 (7:00-9:00 PM): Fourth Friday Films: David Lynch: The Art Life at the Oklahoma Film Exchange (Oklahoma City), followed by a panel on living an “Art Life” and working with Lynch. Pay what you can at the door. Panelists include Michael Horse, Josh Fadem, Julius, and Chase Spivey.About Uncanny Art HouseUncanny Art House is an independent, artist-run gallery and creative space in downtown Norman, Oklahoma. Dedicated to collaboration, experimentation, and community engagement, Uncanny Art House supports local and regional artists while presenting ambitious exhibitions and public programs that connect contemporary art with broader cultural conversations.For full exhibition details and updates, visit uncannyarthouse.com and follow Uncanny Art House on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

