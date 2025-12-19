Commissioner Miller Thanks Governor Abbott for Appointment to Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee, Looks Forward to Building Upon Texas’ Nutrition Success

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“I’m truly honored to be appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as a member of the Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee and I thank him for the confidence he has placed in me. I know Governor Abbott shares my goal of ensuring that Texans have access to the highest quality and healthiest food possible and I look forward to my service on this important committee which was established to develop nutritional guidelines for the people of our state.

At the Texas Department of Agriculture, my team and I have made Texas school nutrition a real success story by expanding access to healthy meals for students, supporting the outstanding work of school nutrition teams, and strengthening the connection between Texas agriculture and the meals served on our kids’ plates. As a result, Texas proudly stands as the nation’s leader in the USDA’s Healthy School Meals program.

We all know real nutrition starts with real food. Under my watch, we pioneered the Farm Fresh Network, which has expanded our Farm Fresh initiatives to bring locally grown Texas products into school cafeterias across the state and to educate students about where their food comes from. We have also stood with school nutrition professionals, recognizing their tireless commitment to serving hundreds of millions of balanced meals each school year in communities across the state. When federal programs faced uncertainty due to pandemic, natural disaster, or government shutdown, Texas has always stepped up and kept its promise to kids and families by ensuring that no child has gone hungry.

While we are proud of the work we have done, there is still more to accomplish to keep Texas and America healthy. As a member of the Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee, I will bring that same proven, Texas-first approach to the table. Texans deserve honest, science-based guidance that promotes nutritious foods, respects parental choice, supports our farmers and ranchers, and delivers real results. This is about building on what works and keeping Texas strong, healthy, and independent.”

To read Governor Abbott’s appointment announcement, click here.

To learn more about TDA’s Food and Nutrition programs, visit Squaremeals.org.