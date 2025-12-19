Pillumina and PCCA Partnership Advances Environmental Sustainability in Compounding with Aluminum Pill Bottles

Pillumina Products Offererd by PCCA

Pillumina partnership with PCCA expands access to aluminum prescription bottles for compounding pharmacies.

By switching to aluminum pill bottles, pharmacies demonstrate leadership in both personalized medicine and responsible practice.” — Gus Bassani, PharmD, CEO of PCCA

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pillumina, a leader in sustainable pharmacy packaging, today announced a strategic partnership with PCCA (Professional Compounding Centers of America) to make Pillumina’s infinitely recyclable aluminum prescription bottles available to PCCA’s community of more than 3,000 compounding pharmacy members. This collaboration empowers compounding pharmacists to elevate patient care while advancing their sustainability efforts with a fully recyclable alternative to traditional plastic packaging.

Compounding pharmacies differentiate themselves by delivering personalized, high touch care through customized medications and packaging plays an important role in that experience. Pillumina’s aluminum prescription bottles provide pharmacies with a premium, durable and safe alternative to traditional plastic while promoting sustainability in their communities, accelerating plastic waste reduction goals and advocating for both patient and planet care. Compounding pharmacies across the U.S. have been early adopters of Pillumina's aluminum packaging, recognizing its quality, innovation, and environmental impact. Through this partnership, PCCA members can now more easily access Pillumina's products in multiple sizes to fit dispensing and compounding workflows.

“We’ve partnered with Pillumina to help compounding pharmacists accelerate their sustainability goals while advocating for patient care,” said Gus Bassani, PharmD, CEO of PCCA. “By switching to aluminum pill bottles, pharmacies demonstrate leadership in both personalized medicine and responsible practice.”

Plastic prescription bottles have low 3% recycling rate due to contamination, inconsistent municipal acceptance, and limited reuse. As a result, 7 billion of these plastic bottles end up in landfills, contaminate our oceans, and break down into microplastics which are linked to serious health risks including cardiovascular, reproductive, respiratory and neurological health issues.

Aluminum offers the only truly sustainable solution. Unlike other materials including plastic, paper and glass which are often downcycled and eventually discarded, aluminum is widely accepted across recycling programs and can be recycled endlessly. It maintains its integrity and value through every reuse, making it a truly circular material with a closed loop lifecycle. Approximately 75% of all aluminum manufactured in the U.S. is still in use today.

“Compounding pharmacies set the standard for premium care,” said Peter Daheb, Co-Founder and CEO of Pillumina. “By combining Pillumina’s infinitely recyclable aluminum prescription bottles with PCCA’s expansive pharmacy member community, we are laying the foundation for long-term impact,” said Daheb. “Together, we’re dedicated to reducing plastic waste in our communities, microplastics in our bodies, and advancing a more sustainable future for healthcare.”

PCCA member pharmacies can now order Pillumina pill bottles through PCCA here.

About Pillumina

Pillumina provides the first and only truly sustainable aluminum prescription bottles engineered for pharmacy use. Pillumina is committed to reducing the plastic waste and microplastics created by the billions of prescription pill bottles discarded every year with an innovative and sustainable aluminum pharmaceutical packaging alternative. Learn more at www.pillumina.com.

About PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at www.pccarx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.