Piety PayChain Marks Major Early Milestones as URME United Prepares Payroll Platform Launch

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- URME United today announced significant early milestones in the development of Piety PayChain , its blockchain-based payroll and payment infrastructure, as the organization prepares for enterprise onboarding and private exchange integration in early 2026.Originally launched on November 24, 2025, the Piety Token entered the market at an initial reference price of $0.0005. Within 19 days, the token surpassed the one-cent threshold, reflecting strong early adoption and engagement despite challenging market conditions across the broader digital asset landscape.Following this milestone, URME United executed a strategic transition from the original Piety Token to Piety PayChain, a patent-forward token architecture designed specifically to support payroll processing and real-world business payments. The transition was completed through a seamless 1:1 exchange, preserving holder positions and market continuity — an operational achievement that is often difficult for early-stage blockchain projects to execute successfully.In the days since the transition, Piety PayChain has continued to demonstrate increasing on-chain activity as URME United evaluates the appropriate timing to migrate public trading to the CBF Private Exchange, where the token will begin its planned role as a payroll and payment utility for participating businesses.“Our focus has never been short-term price movement,” said Michael Breault, Founder of URME United. “We launched Piety during uncertain times, with markets under pressure and institutions moving cautiously. The response we’ve seen has been incredibly encouraging — not because of speculation, but because people recognize that we’re building real infrastructure. That kind of support means everything when you’re laying the foundation for something meant to last.”Breault emphasized that upcoming decisions regarding private exchange integration will be driven by infrastructure readiness, liquidity depth, and alignment with the January rollout of the PayChain payroll system, rather than market volatility.“Momentum is important,” Breault added, “but discipline is what carries a project through the next decade. We’re excited, grateful, and fully focused on execution.”URME United expects to provide additional updates in the coming weeks as Piety PayChain advances toward enterprise onboarding and payroll deployment.________________________________________About URME UnitedURME United is a California-based organization building integrated financial, payroll, and payment infrastructure designed to empower businesses and communities through real-world blockchain utility. Its flagship platform, Piety PayChain, is being developed to support scalable payroll processing, payment flows, and private exchange settlement for participating enterprises.________________________________________About Piety PayChainPiety PayChain is a blockchain-based payroll and payment system engineered to support compliant, scalable compensation and settlement for businesses and their teams. Built within the URME United ecosystem, PayChain emphasizes governance, infrastructure readiness, and long-term utility over short-term speculation.

