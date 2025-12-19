IPEX Health Files Provisional Patent for Neuroacoustic Stress-Management Technology Embedded into Contact Center Calls

Neuroacoustics embedded in the call and during after-call follow-up reduces frustration and provides dynamic focus and stress recovery for agents

This unique innovation will help reduce the stress levels of customers during the call ass well as deliver fewer sick days and lower attrition in the call centers” — John Orton

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First-of-its-kind system enables real-time, role-specific neuroacoustic modulation for agents and callers—without disrupting existing enterprise telephony platformsIPEX Health LLC today announced the filing of a provisional patent application covering a globally unique neuroacoustic stress-management system purpose-built for large-scale contact center environments. The patented technology enables real-time delivery of adaptive neuroacoustic audio streams to contact center agents and callers independently, embedded directly within live calls, hold queues, and post-call workflows.Unlike traditional on-hold music, wellness applications, or external coaching tools, the IPEX system introduces role-aware, dynamic neuroacoustic modulation directly into enterprise telephony environments—without requiring changes to agent workflows, customer devices, or core call-handling logic.A New Category of In-Call Neuroacoustic InfrastructureThe patented system addresses a long-standing challenge in contact centers: how to actively regulate stress, cognitive load, and emotional tone during live interactions, rather than reacting after burnout, escalations, or attrition have already occurred.Key innovations covered in the provisional patent include:• Independent, dual-path audio injection allowing agents and callers to receive different neuroacoustic streams simultaneously within the same call• Context-aware modulation that adapts neuroacoustic output based on call state, including on-hold, live conversation, and wrap-up phases• Non-intrusive deployment that operates alongside existing enterprise platforms, including Avaya, Genesys, Mitel, Cisco, Microsoft, Zoom, and other large-scale telephony systems• DSP-efficient architectures designed to minimize incremental media processing costs at scale• Enterprise-grade entitlement, usage tracking, and optimization frameworks that enable measurable outcomes without exposing protected or sensitive dataThe result is a new class of infrastructure-level wellness technology, positioned not as music, meditation, or coaching, but as neuroacoustic signal conditioning for human performance under sustained cognitive and emotional load.Designed for Platform Vendors and Large EnterprisesThe provisional patent has been structured to support multiple commercialization pathways, including OEM embedding by global contact center platform providers, direct enterprise deployments, and hybrid models that layer neuroacoustic capabilities into existing workforce, analytics, and engagement ecosystems.“Contact centers already measure nearly everything—call duration, sentiment, adherence, escalation, and abandonment,” said John Orton, CEO of IPEX Health. “What has been missing is a way to intervene in real time at the level that actually governs performance and resilience: the human nervous system. This filing protects that capability.”Decoupled Intelligence, Compliance, and Data GovernanceThe patented system is architected as a vendor-agnostic neuroacoustic delivery layer, intentionally decoupled from analytics, AI, and workforce management platforms. This design allows enterprises and platform vendors to integrate their preferred data compliance, governance, and intelligence tools without constraining or altering the core neuroacoustic media path.In this context, data compliance and analytics platforms such as Elait.health may be utilized to analyze anonymized, derived operational signals—including usage patterns, engagement timing, and outcome correlations—while maintaining strict separation from real-time audio streams, call content, and protected health information.Similarly, private and edge AI infrastructures such as Airmeez may support localized processing, air-gapped deployments, or jurisdiction-specific data governance requirements, particularly for regulated enterprises and security-sensitive environments.A Defensible Advantage in a High-Pressure Global IndustryBy separating real-time neuroacoustic intervention from data analysis and compliance layers, the system enables meaningful insight extraction without introducing regulatory exposure or operational risk. This architecture allows neuroacoustic modulation to function as a measurable, governable, and defensible performance signal rather than a discretionary wellness feature.With agent burnout, attrition, and customer escalation costs continuing to rise globally, IPEX Health believes neuroacoustic stress modulation embedded directly into call flows represents a foundational shift in how contact centers manage human performance at scale.The provisional patent establishes early priority over what IPEX Health considers an entirely new category of in-call human performance infrastructure.A solution is expected to be fully available in Q1/2026About IPEX HealthIPEX Health LLC is a healthcare and human-performance technology company focused on reduced-pharmacological, science-based interventions that improve outcomes across healthcare, enterprise, and high-stress operational environments. Its portfolio spans neuroacoustic technologies, pharmacogenomics programs, and advanced communications-layer innovations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.