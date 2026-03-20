Attorney Peter Michael Recognized as a 2026 New Jersey Rising Star by Super Lawyers

Attorney Peter Michael is named to the 2026 New Jersey Rising Stars list, a distinction awarded to only 2.5% of attorneys in the state.

This honor reflects my team’s hard work and the trust our clients place in us. I’m grateful for the chance to serve the people of New Jersey.” — Peter Michael, Esq.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Michael, Esq., founder of Peter Michael Law, has been selected to the 2026 New Jersey Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers, an honor earned by only 2.5% of attorneys in the state. This recognition highlights exceptional professional achievement and peer acknowledgment among New Jersey’s legal community.

The Rising Stars designation is reserved for attorneys who are either 40 years old or younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less. Selection is determined through a rigorous multi-phase process, which includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations conducted by legal professionals across New Jersey. Being named to this list reflects the high level of respect Attorney Peter has earned from both clients and peers.

“It is an honor to be recognized among such a talented group of attorneys,” said Peter Michael, Esq. “This honor reflects my team’s hard work and the trust our clients place in us. I’m grateful for the chance to serve the people of New Jersey.”

Since founding Peter Michael Law in 2019, Attorney Peter has built a client-focused personal injury practice rooted in accessibility, transparency, and personalized service. The firm exclusively handles personal injury matters, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, Uber and Lyft accidents, slip and falls, and other negligence cases. Known for combining advanced investigatory technology with hands-on legal strategy, the firm is recognized for resolving cases in 13 to 15 months, significantly faster than the state's 21-month average.

To learn more about Peter Michael Law, visit https://pmlawnj.com.

About Peter Michael Law

Founded in June 2019 by Attorney Peter Michael, the firm focuses exclusively on personal injury matters, including auto accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, Uber and Lyft accidents, slip and fall cases, and other negligence claims. Based in Jersey City, one of New Jersey’s most diverse communities, Peter Michael Law proudly represents clients throughout the state. Guided by the values of accessibility, relentlessness, and transparency, the firm treats every case as personal, leaving a lasting impact on each client and proving that not all lawyers are the same.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.