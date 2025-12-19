WOTUS Comment submitted on behalf of AGPROfessionals and Agricultural Clients

Proposed Rule Revising the Definition of “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) Comment submitted on behalf of AGPROfessionals and our Agricultural Clients

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 18th, AGPROfessionals submitted a comment to the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers in support of the new rules clarifying the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) and addressing the Supreme Court's decision in Sackett vs. EPA.AGPROfessionals urged the agencies to finalize a rule that restores certainty, respects private property rights, aligns with congressional intent, and allows producers to continue feeding the nation while protecting natural resources.While AGPROfessionals submitted a comment on behalf of their agricultural and land-owning clients, it is important for the EPA to hear directly from agricultural producers as well. AGPROfessionals encourages producers to review their comment and submit one of their own. The Federal Register allows up to 5,000 characters; however, a simple paragraph or two can make a significant impact. Producers may also attach a file with a longer, more detailed comment, as AGPROfessionals has done.The AGPROfessionals team will continue to closely monitor the rulemaking process. If producers or producer groups need assistance evaluating how the proposed rule might impact a specific property, project, or regulatory matter, or if they need help drafting comments, the team is available to assist.Please note that the comment period ends on January 5th, 2026.To read AGPROfessionals' submitted comment, please visit their website.

