Milestone’s January 10-11 Toy Truck Spectacular rings in the New Year with the rumble of heavy metal

1930-1932 Buddy ‘L’ doored Baggage Truck, pressed steel with headlights, bumper and rubber tires. Length: 27in. Excellent condition. Estimate: $8,000-$10,000 1959 Tonka Fire Department pressed-steel set, new/old stock, never removed from its original box. Includes white fire pumper, white aerial ladder truck, fire hydrant, Tonka badge, and wish book. Near Mint. Estimate: $2,500-$3,500 Buddy ‘L’ #5033 Warehouse Set, new/old stock, with nicely accessorized Buddy ‘L’ Coca-Cola delivery truck and stakebed delivery truck. Retains original Buddy ‘L’-logo’d cardboard exterior box. Near Mint. Estimate: $1,500-$2,500

All top manufacturers of pressed-steel toy trucks represented, including Buddy ‘L,’ Tonka, Smith-Miller and more, with a big selection of coveted new/old stock

The auction includes more than 1,000 beautiful toy trucks from the 1920s through 1970s. They came primarily from a single lifelong private collection and many are new/old stock with original boxes.” — Miles King - Co-Owner, Milestone Auctions

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The heavy metal motor pool is revved up and ready to roll at Milestone’s big January 10-11 New Year’s Toy Truck Spectacular. The auction lineup featuring 1,000+ rugged big-boy toys from the 1920s through 1970s came primarily from a single lifelong private collection. Bidders can look forward to seeing rare and beautiful examples from literally all of the most popular pressed-steel toy manufacturers: Buddy ‘L’, Tonka, Smith-Miller, Cor Cor, Keystone, Sturditoy, Kingsbury, Steelcraft, and many more. A special highlight is the subsection devoted to pristine new/old store stock with the original factory boxes.The Buddy ‘L’ convoy is led by a rare 1930-1932 doored Baggage Truck accessorized with rubber tires, headlights and a bumper. Measuring a full 27 inches long, it is graded Excellent with only small areas of touch-up on the truck bed’s left side and minor touch-up on the fenders. There’s already a buzz building amongst collectors who recognize how exceptional this truck really is. It would not be a surprise to anyone in the toy hobby if it were to exceed its pre-sale estimate of $8,000-$10,000.A super-clean Buddy ‘L’ that will appeal to collectors who love complete, well-accessorized sets is a new/old stock #5033 Warehouse Set. It’s as crisp and nice as the day it left the factory. The multi-level interior-insert box replicates a loading dock and was custom-designed to secure a Buddy ‘L’ Coca-Cola delivery truck with Coke bottle cases and handcarts; and a turquoise and white stakebed delivery truck with barrels and a handcart. The assemblage also includes a roller conveyer belt, tin friction forklift, and original Buddy ‘L’ red-logo’d cardboard exterior box. Graded Near Mint, its auction estimate is $1,500-$2,500.The parade of rough-tough pressed-steel Tonkas includes a number of desirable early models, like a flawless 1959 Tonka Fire Department set. From new/old stock, it has never been removed from its original 30-inch partitioned box, whose exterior shows a full-length image of a burning apartment building. The set includes a white fire pumper, white aerial ladder truck, fire hydrant, Tonka badge, and wish book. It has been graded Near Mint, and according to Milestone’s toy catalogers, there isn’t a better example to be found. Estimate: $2,500-$3,500A 1954 Tonka “Hardware Hank Stores And Warehouses – The Best for Less” truck symbolizes a classic success story from the history of American entrepreneurship. Hardware Hank is a trailblazing American company that was founded in 1949 as a membership-based buying group of 100 furniture stores. It is still going strong more than 75 years later under the name United Hardware Distributing Co. The boldly-hued red, Prussian blue and yellow Hardware Hank truck in Milestone’s sale is a full 2ft long and assessed as being in Excellent condition. Its pre-sale estimate is $2,500-$3,000.Made in 1955, a Tonka Builders Supply Fleet truck set is new/old stock and comes in its original partitioned box, complete with inserts and catalog. Cleverly designed with red interchangeable bodies for double the fun, this Near Mint set is offered with a $2,500-$3,500 estimate.A Tonka #640 Ramp Hoist Truck is a special private-label production that was made under commission for the celebrated New York City toy store, FAO Schwarz. Measuring 19½ inches long and new/old stock, it comes in its original pictorial box and is graded Near Mint. Estimate: $1,500-$2,000In 1957, when newly-prosperous postwar families were on the move, a United Van Lines Semi Truck would have been a familiar sight in neighborhoods from coast to coast. Milestone will auction a fine example of Tonka’s private-label toy version of a United truck, finished in mustard and white, and emblazoned with the blue, white and black corporate logo and slogan “Moving With Care Everywhere.” A full 2ft long, this clean, all-original example is in Excellent to Near Mint condition and looks like it was never played with. It is expected to sell for $1,500-$2,000.While construction, transport and delivery trucks comprise the majority of the auction’s offering, there are scores of cars and other civilian vehicles. A scarce 16-inch-long Turner pressed-steel Lincoln Sedan is an all-original red and tan version that still has its original hood ornament. This impressive car has a historical connection, as it was designed and manufactured to replicate the pre-war Lincoln Sedan that Turner Toys’ owner actually drove to work every day. In Excellent condition, it is on target to sell for $4,000-$6,000.The Jan. 10-11, 2026 New Year’s Toy Truck Spectacular will be held at Milestone’s gallery located at 38198 Willoughby Pkwy., Willoughby, OH 44094. Start time: 10am ET. Ample free parking. In addition to live bidding at the gallery, Milestone welcomes all other forms of remote bidding: absentee, phone or live online through Milestone Live, LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable. Worldwide shipping available. For additional information about any toy in the auction, to reserve a phone line for bidding, or to discuss consigning to a future Milestone auction, call Miles King at 440-527-8060 or email info@milestoneauctions.com. Online: www.milestoneauctions.com

