Preparing international startups for scaling – Minister Reiche presents new EXIST Startup Bridge Germany Israel

Federal Minister Katherina Reiche introduced a new tool to strengthen young German and Israeli high-tech companies during her inaugural visit to Israel. Under the motto "Ready to invest," the EXIST Startup Bridge Germany-Israel offers companies from both countries programs that prepare science-based startups for growth investments and international scaling.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche: Anyone who wants to succeed in the global technology competition must quickly translate excellent research into internationally scalable companies. Israel invests twice as much as Germany in research and development relative to its economic performance and has one and a half times as many startups. The EXIST Startup Bridge Germany-Israel is the starting point for a unique innovation network. Young companies can now use the complementary strengths of Germany and Israel in research, deep tech, and industry. Our goal is to convert innovation potential into scalable business models more quickly and jointly tap into global technology markets.

The EXIST Startup Bridge offers companies targeted qualification for further investments through various modules. Through partnerships with established players such as the High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and the German Accelerator, the necessary competencies for scalable business models, professional investor approaches, and access to international venture capital networks are imparted.

The Startup Bridge also integrates participating companies into an existing nationwide network of outstanding scientific institutions and industrial partnerships through its connection with the EXIST Startup Factories. The bridge thus creates a new bilateral platform for international research, co-innovation, and deep tech startups.