Anthony E. Tuggle Announces Launch of TAG US Worldwide; Names Kirk Williams as Managing Partner

Anthony E. Tuggle launches TAG US Worldwide, a leadership and enterprise transformation firm helping organizations grow and build high performing cultures.

TAG US Worldwide was built to help leaders align people, performance, and purpose while navigating complexity with clarity, accountability, and emotional intelligence.” — Anthony E. Tuggle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony E Tuggle, senior executive, board leader, and transformational advisor, today announced the launch of TAG US Worldwide, a leadership and enterprise transformation firm designed to help organizations grow, evolve, and build high performing, purpose driven cultures. Tuggle will serve as Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The announcement follows a defining year of transition for Tuggle, including the completion of four impactful years at Afiniti, a global AI driven customer experience optimization company, and the conclusion of a 10 year term as a National Kidney Foundation board member.

“2025 was a year of clarity and calling,” said Tuggle. “Each chapter prepared me for this next season, one centered on service, transformation, and lasting impact.”

During his tenure at Afiniti, Tuggle worked alongside global technology leaders and enterprise clients, deepening his expertise at the intersection of artificial intelligence, leadership, and organizational performance. His experience helped shape a forward looking perspective on the future of work and the role of technology in enabling human centered outcomes.

In parallel, Tuggle’s decade of service on the National Kidney Foundation board further reinforced his commitment to mission driven leadership. “That work changed me,” Tuggle added. “It reminded me that leadership is service, and service is legacy.”

As part of his continued commitment to healthcare, Tuggle is formalizing his role as a Kidney Health Patient Advocate and Advisor, focused on amplifying the voice of kidney patients and ensuring lived experience informs healthcare policy, funding priorities, and legislative action.

Introducing TAG US Worldwide Leadership

TAG US Worldwide represents the culmination of Tuggle’s executive leadership, board service, and advisory experience. The firm will support organizations across industries with a focus on:

• Strategic enterprise growth

• Leadership and talent development

• Emotional intelligence and executive coaching

• Organizational transformation and culture evolution

• Technology and AI enabled innovation

• Community impact and purpose driven change

• Contact center and total experience transformation

In addition to Tuggle’s appointment as Founder and Chief Executive Officer, the firm announced that Kirk Williams will join TAG US Worldwide as Managing Partner.

Williams is a seasoned enterprise strategy and technology executive with a proven track record of driving exponential growth through the strategic alignment of cross functional teams, modernization of operating frameworks, and the implementation of AI driven transformation across both commercial and public sector organizations.

Most recently, Williams served as Vice President of Customer Operations at Afiniti , where he spearheaded enterprise strategy and technology transformation initiatives that enabled significant revenue growth across global customer service operations.

“Kirk brings deep operational expertise, strategic rigor, and a strong execution mindset,” said Tuggle. “His leadership strengthens our ability to help clients translate strategy into measurable outcomes.”

Together, Tuggle and Williams will lead TAG US Worldwide's mission to elevate people, optimize organizations, and ignite meaningful, lasting transformation.

Looking Ahead

Looking toward 2026, Tuggle also announced an upcoming book launch in partnership with Advantage | The Authority Company and Forbes Books, with additional details to be shared in January. The book will explore leadership principles and lessons drawn from his experience across corporate, nonprofit, and community impact sectors.

TAG US Worldwide enters 2026 open to advisory roles, board service, executive coaching, consulting, and speaking engagements.

About Anthony E. Tuggle

Anthony E Tuggle is a senior executive, board leader, and trusted advisor with deep expertise in leadership development, enterprise transformation, emotional intelligence, and AI enabled innovation. He has held executive leadership roles within global technology and telecommunications organizations, including AT&T and Afiniti, where he led large scale, high impact operations at the intersection of people, performance, and advanced technology. In parallel, he served for a decade on the National Kidney Foundation board, including as past Board Chair, reinforcing his commitment to mission driven leadership and service

About Kirk Williams

Kirk Williams is a seasoned enterprise strategy and technology executive with extensive experience leading large scale operational and technology transformations. He specializes in aligning strategy, people, and AI enabled solutions to drive sustainable growth and enterprise performance across commercial and public sector organizations.

About TAG US Worldwide

TAG US Worldwide is a leadership and enterprise transformation firm founded by Anthony E Tuggle . The company helps leaders and organizations grow, transform, and build high performing cultures through strategic growth, leadership development, emotional intelligence coaching, technology innovation, and purpose driven change.

