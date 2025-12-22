Miami Cyber and Industrious Announce Strategic Partnership and The AI-Ready Business Series

Industrious Florida Office

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Cyber , a Miami-based cybersecurity, AI, and technology advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Industrious , the premium workplace experience provider, to launch The AI-Ready Business Series, a Florida-based speaking and education program hosted across Industrious locations and focused on helping businesses modernize operations and responsibly adopt AI.The AI-Ready Business Series will launch in South Florida and expand throughout the Tampa and Orlando regions, bringing practical education and community-driven programming to business leaders across the state.The partnership brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to community, culture, and exceptional experiences. Through a series of in-person educational sessions hosted within Industrious workplaces, Miami Cyber will deliver practical guidance on AI readiness, cybersecurity, and technology-driven business optimization, with a strong focus on real-world, practical AI usage to streamline and automate everyday business workflows.Miami Cyber originally launched the company at Industrious Coconut Grove in July 2025, leveraging the collaborative, hospitality-driven environment that defines the Industrious member experience. To support rapid growth following its launch, Miami Cyber will relocate to a larger office at Industrious Wynwood beginning February 2026, reflecting both the company’s expansion and its continued partnership with Industrious.“From day one, the cultural and vision alignment between Industrious and Miami Cyber has been clear. We share a commitment to exceptional experiences, whether that is in the workplace or in how we partner with clients as a strategic technology advisor” said Matt Mulcahy, Founder and CEO of Miami Cyber.“Industrious delivers premium workplaces designed to help companies do their best work, with a hospitality-first approach that creates thoughtful, flexible office environments prioritizing community, design, and exceptional member experiences. The company also has a large global footprint, with over 200 locations across more than 65 cities worldwide, giving members access to a broad, interconnected network of workspaces,” said Isabel Harvey, Industrious.The AI-Ready Business Series will feature interactive sessions covering:Modernizing business operations to become AI-readyPractical AI automation for workflows across operations, finance, sales, and customer serviceSecure and responsible AI adoptionTechnology optimization for efficiency, scalability, and long-term sustainabilityEach session is designed to encourage collaboration, knowledge sharing, and relationship building among local business leaders.Together, Miami Cyber and Industrious aim to strengthen Florida’s business communities by pairing best-in-class workplace environments with practical, workflow-focused AI education and forward-looking technology leadership, helping organizations work smarter, operate more securely, and scale with confidence.About Miami CyberMiami Cyber is a Miami-based cybersecurity, AI, and technology advisory firm helping small and mid-sized businesses become secure, AI-forward, Microsoft 365-based organizations. With a focus on real business outcomes, Miami Cyber blends cybersecurity, AI strategy, automation, and operational optimization to help organizations unlock the full value of their technology.About IndustriousIndustrious delivers premium workplaces designed to help companies do their best work. With a hospitality-first approach, Industrious creates thoughtful, flexible office environments that prioritize community, design, and exceptional member experiences.

