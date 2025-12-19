Map Ranking Digital Marketing Agency Launches Three New Google Maps Ranking Apps to Help Businesses Increase Visibility

Map Ranking Map Ranking Apps

Helping Local Businesses Rank Higher on Google Maps Through Proprietary Software and Data-Driven Local SEO Strategies

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Map Ranking Digital Marketing Agency, a local SEO company specializing in Google Maps optimization, has announced the launch of three new proprietary applications designed to help local businesses improve visibility, increase engagement, and rank higher in the Google Maps results The newly released tools include Map Check-Ins, CTR Booster , and Rank Tracker, each built to address key ranking factors that influence Google Business Profile performance and local map pack placement. To support adoption, Map Ranking is offering a 30-day free trial for businesses interested in testing the platform.The first application, Map Check-Ins, is now available for immediate download on both Android and iOS app stores. The remaining two tools, CTR Booster and Rank Tracker, are currently available through a scheduled demo with the Map Ranking team.“These tools were built specifically for local businesses that depend on Google Maps to generate calls, website visits, and real customers,” said Alex Uria, Founder of Map Ranking Digital Marketing Agency. “We saw a major gap in affordable, easy-to-use tools that directly support Google Maps rankings, so we built our own.”Map Check-Ins helps encourage real-world customer engagement signals tied to location relevance.CTR Booster focuses on improving user interaction signals such as profile views and actions.Rank Tracker provides businesses with localized visibility tracking to measure performance across service areas and surrounding neighborhoods.Map Ranking was founded in Temecula, California, where the agency began helping local businesses improve their Google Maps presence. The company currently serves clients throughout nearby communities including Murrieta, Menifee, Sun City, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, and Wildomar, and has since expanded its services to support home service businesses across the United States.The agency works primarily with service-based companies such as plumbers, HVAC contractors, electricians, landscapers, roofers, and other local professionals who rely on Google Maps rankings as a primary source of leads.“Our focus has always been simple,” Uria added. “Help local businesses show up where customers are already searching — on Google Maps — and give them tools that actually move the needle.”Businesses interested in accessing the free trial or learning more about Map Ranking’s apps can visit https://mapranking.com to book a demo or download the Map Check-Ins app directly from the mobile app stores.

