A Gripping Tale of Faith, Family, and Survival: Cynthia Cochran Kinard Unveils 'Castleknob'

Castleknob Author Cynthia Cochran Kinard

A gripping tale of faith and survival as seven siblings flee to a remote mountain retreat to escape a dark family threat and keep their mother's promise.

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Harbor Press is proud to announce the release of Castleknob, the evocative first installment in the Kudzu Klan series by author Cynthia Cochran Kinard. Set against the rugged, wild beauty of the North Carolina mountains, this powerful novel explores the resilience of the human spirit and the unbreakable bonds of family.Castleknob follows the McKaine family, led by teenage Jessie, who must navigate a sudden and devastating transition. Following the death of their mother and the mysterious disappearance of their father, Jessie and her seven siblings—including a non-verbal sister and infant twins—find themselves under the guardianship of a menacing uncle. Guided by their mother's final plea to "stay together," and aided by their grandfather’s sudden return to lucidity, the family flees to a remote mountain retreat known as Castleknob.Living in a cave and eventually a hidden cabin, the McKaine children must learn to survive off the land, harvesting wild greens and ginseng, while evading those who wish to separate them. Their journey is one of profound faith, where every challenge—from fierce mountain storms to the threat of predators—is met with courage and a reliance on God."Cynthia Cochran Kinard has crafted a story that is as beautiful as the landscape she describes," says Editor Mark Richardson. "The McKaine family's journey is a testament to the strength found in faith and the enduring power of family. Readers will be captivated by Jessie's bravery and the 'treehouse life' they build in the face of adversity."Product Details:Title: CastleknobAuthor: Cynthia Cochran KinardPublisher: New Harbor PressISBN: 978-1-63357-469-4Retail Price: $19.95Formats: Paperback and eBookAvailability: Available now through major online retailers and the New Harbor Press Store About the Author: Cynthia Cochran Kinard lives a "treehouse life" on a mountaintop in Western North Carolina, where the daily adventures and natural beauty of her surroundings serve as the direct inspiration for her writing. A professional portrait artist with academic training in Italy, Kinard holds degrees in Art and Foreign Languages. Her deep family ties and unwavering faith are the core of her existence and the foundation for the Kudzu Klan series.About New Harbor Press: New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. The press publishes a variety of Bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit www.NewHarborPress.com Media Contact: Publicity Department New Harbor PressEmail: media@newharborpress.comWebsite: www.newharborpress.com

