Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South Celebrates High-Energy Double Header at 2025 JA Stock Market Challenge

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South hosted an electrifying day of learning, competition, and community impact in November as students and adults took to the trading floor at two separate events for the annual JA Stock Market Challenge , presented by Wells Fargo and Donnell Cobbins, Jr. Futures Trust, with education sponsorship from New York Life.The morning event kicked off with 56 students from five area high schools including Craigmont High School, Memphis School of Excellence–Cordova, Middle College High School, Mitchell High School, and Southwind High School. Each team raced against the clock in a fast-paced simulation of real-world stock trading.“Watching these future leaders take the floor was both inspiring and exciting,” said Kesha Ivy, Chief Academic Officer for Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South. “This immersive program is designed to help students learn to invest wisely in a way that involves much more than just money. It requires that they learn to pay attention to news cycles, adjust portfolios in real time, and practice the critical thinking, teamwork, and financial decision-making skills that define the JA Take Stock in Your Future curriculum.”The student event was emceed by two members of the Junior Achievement leadership team: Chief Operating Officer, Steve French and Chief Academic Officer, Kesha Ivy.When the final bell rang, a team from Southwind High School clinched the championship title once again, continuing the school’s legacy of excellence on the JA trading floor. Returning competitors celebrated how far they’ve progressed since last year, and new participants stepped confidently into their first taste of the financial world.The following teams were the top three performers of the student competition:*1st Place: The Purple Wind team from Southwind High School (21.7% return on their investments)*2nd Place: The Jag Wind team from Southwind High School (21.3% return on their investments)*3rd Place: The Dare Devils team from Memphis School of Excellence–Cordova (18% return on their investments)Throughout the event, business and community leaders, including members of the JA Young Professionals Board, mentored students as they navigated the simulated market and registered their stock trades throughout the day.This hands-on event is more than a game. It is critical exposure to a field where representation is significantly lacking. Nationally, African Americans account for only 5% of financial professionals, with Latino and Asian professionals representing 9.5% and 8.4%, respectively. Junior Achievement aims to change that by equipping diverse students with the tools, confidence, and networks they need to enter and lead within the financial sector.A student participant remarked that he was particularly excited learn more about the stock market because, as he noted, “I want to set my family financially free.”The day’s excitement continued into the evening as corporate teams and community leaders gathered for the adult Stock Market Challenge event at the JA Wang Experiential Learning Center. The adult event was emceed by Junior Achievement’s Senior Development Manager, Mary Kanowitz, and event chair Scott Trammell with Strategic Financial Partners. Guests enjoyed rapid-fire trading, high-energy fundraising, and the same immersive floor experience students receive in the JA program.“From opening bell to closing celebrations, the day’s events demonstrated a shared commitment to strengthening the region’s economic future,” said event chair Scott Trammell. “The JA Stock Market Challenge equips young people, many of whom will be first-generation investors, with early exposure to financial literacy, investing concepts, and career pathways capable of transforming their lives and communities.”A standout performance at the evening event came from JA board member Mike Humes’ team, ending the night with the highest net worth portfolio and claiming the coveted traveling trophy, all while leading the field in fundraising to support JA’s mission.Plans are already underway for another successful JA Stock Market Challenge student and adult event in 2026.Junior Achievement extends deep appreciation to supporters and partners who made both of this year’s events possible including presenting sponsors Wells Fargo and Donnell Cobbins, Jr. Futures Trust; education sponsor New York Life; and additional event sponsors Strategic Financial Partners, Fogelman Properties, NFC Investments, Duncan Williams Asset Management, Silver Tree Residential, and Preserver Partners.About Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South:Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South empowers children to be world-ready and engaged members of their communities so they may lead independent lives of choice. JA delivers K–12 programming centered on three pillars: financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. To support the nonprofit's mission of making every child world ready, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/jaomatm/ . For more information about Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South, visit www.jamemphis.org or call 901-366-7800.# # #

