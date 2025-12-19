Rico Royale Tequila Now Pouring at Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails, Expanding Arizona’s Premium Tequila Landscape

Rico Royale® Tequila featured at the bar of Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails in Scottsdale, now pouring select expressions by the glass. The bar and dining room at Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails in Scottsdale, known for its refined atmosphere and thoughtfully curated spirits program.

Luxury, additive-free tequila is now featured by the pour at the Scottsdale dining and cocktail destination.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rico Royale® Tequila , a luxury, additive-free tequila brand crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, is now pouring at Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails , a refined dining and cocktail destination in Scottsdale, Arizona. Guests can experience select Rico Royale expressions by the pour as part of Belmont’s thoughtfully curated bar program.Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails is recognized for its elevated American cuisine, polished cocktail offerings, and hospitality-forward atmosphere. The addition of Rico Royale reflects a shared commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and a considered guest experience.“Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails represents the type of venue where premium spirits are meant to be experienced,” said a spokesperson for Rico Royale. “Their focus on a refined bar program and intentional hospitality aligns naturally with how our tequila is crafted and enjoyed.”Produced in Jalisco, Mexico, Rico RoyaleTequila is 100% additive-free, highlighting the natural character of blue Weber agave through traditional production methods. Each expression is designed to be enjoyed neat or as part of thoughtfully prepared cocktails that allow the spirit’s balance and purity to shine.The placement at Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails marks a continued expansion of Rico Royale’s on-premise presence in Arizona, where interest in premium, transparently produced tequila continues to grow among both venues and consumers.Rico Royale is currently featured at select Arizona restaurants and available through licensed retail partners for in-store pickup and delivery, with additional placements planned across Arizona and beyond.About Rico RoyaleTequilaRico Royaleis a luxury tequila brand focused on additive-free production, traditional craftsmanship, and elevated on- and off-premise experiences. Produced in Jalisco, Mexico, the brand emphasizes quality, transparency, and intentional enjoyment.About Belmont Kitchen & CocktailsBelmont Kitchen & Cocktails is a Scottsdale-based restaurant and cocktail destination offering elevated American cuisine, a curated spirits program, and a vibrant yet refined dining atmosphere.21+ Only. Please enjoy responsibly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.