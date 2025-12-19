When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

December 19, 2025

PlantBased Innovations, of Leominster, MA, is recalling Higher Harvest by H-E-B Dairy-Free Coconut Yogurt, Strawberry flavor because the product may contain undeclared almond. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled product was distributed to H-E-B and shipped on November 24, 2025, through H-E-B distribution centers and retail grocery stores in Texas.

The recalled product was sold by H-E-B packaged in 5.3 oz plastic yogurt cups with foil lids, with a Best By date of January 2, 2026, (Best By: 01/02/26) printed on the bottom of the cup.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a customer complaint revealed that product containing almond was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of almond.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product and have an almond allergy or sensitivity should not consume the product. Consumers who may have purchased the affected product are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of it safely.

Consumers with questions may contact PlantBased Innovations at 978-600-0904, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM EST, or by email at info@storebrandpartner.com.