New Harbor Press Announces the Release of The Discoverers by Cynthia Cochran Kinard

Experience a gripping tale of family resilience and unwavering faith as the McAlister family fights to protect their mountain sanctuary against all odds.

Kinard has crafted a beautiful story illustrating how faith sustains us through the most difficult circumstances and reminding us that we are never truly alone when we put our trust in the Almighty.” — Stephanie Roberts, Sr. Editor, New Harbor Press

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Harbor Press is proud to announce the publication of The Discoverers, a compelling new work of fiction by author Cynthia Cochran Kinard. This faith-driven story takes readers on a journey of survival, family loyalty, and the unwavering power of trust in God.The Discoverers follows the lives of the McAlister family, who have spent over two years living in seclusion on a mountain to escape a looming threat. When their grandfather, Kevin McAlister, is incarcerated and their hidden refuge is threatened by a property auction and a relentless search by authorities, the family must rely on their deep-rooted faith and the help of unexpected allies. Through secret sign language, hidden tunnels behind waterfalls, and the support of a young man named Raine Roberts, the McAlisters navigate a series of trials to protect their family unit."Cynthia Cochran Kinard has crafted a beautiful story that illustrates how faith can sustain us through the most difficult circumstances," says Stephanie Roberts, Senior Editor at New Harbor Press. "The resilience of the characters in The Discoverers serves as a powerful reminder that we are never truly alone when we put our trust in the Almighty."About the Author Cynthia Cochran Kinard lives in the mountain beauty of Western North Carolina with her husband, Jim, and their dog, Midnight. Her "tree house life" and steady adventures in hiking and painting provide the atmospheric backdrop for her writing. A professional artist with degrees in Foreign Languages and Art, Cynthia’s writing is deeply influenced by her faith and her commitment to family, which also forms the basis of her Kudzu Clan Series.Product Details:Title: The DiscoverersAuthor: Cynthia Cochran KinardPublisher: New Harbor PressISBN: 978-1-63357-461-8Retail Price: $24.95Formats: Paperback and eBookAvailability: Available now through major online retailers and the New Harbor Press Store About New Harbor PressNew Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. The press publishes a variety of Bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit www.NewHarborPress.com Media Contact: Publicity Department New Harbor Press Email: media@newharborpress.comWebsite: www.newharborpress.com

