CalRx drives down the cost of naloxone as state program reverses nearly 400,000 overdoses

Since May 2024, the CalRx Naloxone Access Initiative has saved California more than $39.6 million – and an additional $56 million indirectly, through estimated savings from partnerships with vendors committed to increasing access through lower prices, putting downward price pressure on other vendors. These savings help sustain the state’s broader efforts to combat the opioid crisis and support prevention services, including the Naloxone Distribution Project (NDP), which distributes free naloxone to community organizations, first responders, and local agencies statewide.

Through the NDP alone, nearly 400,000 overdoses have been reversed. Now, with more affordable CalRx® naloxone available for purchase by all Californians, individuals and organizations alike, more people are empowered to save even more lives. “Naloxone saves lives, and California is committed to ensuring that cost is not a barrier,” said Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI) Director Elizabeth Landsberg, whose department administers the CalRx program. “By working closely with our manufacturing partners, the CalRx initiative continues to deliver affordable, high-quality medications that make a real impact in communities across the state.”

“The Naloxone Distribution Project is a cornerstone of California’s lifesaving overdose and prevention response strategy, getting naloxone into communities where it’s needed most,” said DHCS Director Michelle Baass. “CalRx’s $19 OTC naloxone expands that reach, giving families, communities, and local organizations another affordable, reliable option to save lives.”

CalRx® naloxone became available in the retail market in April 2025 at almost half the price in stores. This new price – beginning January 1, 2026 – is a further 15% decrease from its current price of $22.50. This effort is evidence that CalRx® is disrupting the national pharmaceutical market, fostering competition, and driving down costs across the country—with tangible benefits flowing back to Californians.

Addressing the opioid and overdose epidemic

The overdose epidemic claims thousands of lives each year throughout the nation – and California is combatting this through an all-hands-on-deck approach. A critical component of that is through overdose and prevention services, and methods like naloxone, which is capable of reversing opioid overdoses swiftly and effectively.

The state is also taking aggressive action to target fentanyl trafficking and disrupt the supply of deadly illicit drugs in the state, including partnering with local law enforcement and expanding the California National Guard’s role in drug interdiction across the state and at the border.