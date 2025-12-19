Submit Release
St Albans // Attempted Sexual Assault of a child, Lewd and Lascivious conduct with child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2006060

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Christopher Finley                  

STATION: VSP-St Albans                    

CONTACT#:802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 2025

LOCATION: Grand Isle, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Sexual Assault with child, Lewd and Lascivious conduct with child

 

ACCUSED: Cole Botala

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In August 2025, the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations were notified of an incident involving a 27-year-old Cole Botala of Grand Isle VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Botala inappropriately touched a minor female under the age of 16 in approximately August 2025. The juvenile was known to the offender. Botala was ultimately charged with the offenses of Attempted Sexual Assault with Child, and Lewd and Lascivious conduct with Child. Cole was arrested and released on citation to appear at the Superior Court of Vermont, Grand Isle Criminal Division on 01/08/2026 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/08/2026 0830hrs

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

