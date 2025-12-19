St Albans // Attempted Sexual Assault of a child, Lewd and Lascivious conduct with child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006060
TROOPER: Detective Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: VSP-St Albans
CONTACT#:802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 2025
LOCATION: Grand Isle, VT
VIOLATION: Attempted Sexual Assault with child, Lewd and Lascivious conduct with child
ACCUSED: Cole Botala
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In August 2025, the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations were notified of an incident involving a 27-year-old Cole Botala of Grand Isle VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Botala inappropriately touched a minor female under the age of 16 in approximately August 2025. The juvenile was known to the offender. Botala was ultimately charged with the offenses of Attempted Sexual Assault with Child, and Lewd and Lascivious conduct with Child. Cole was arrested and released on citation to appear at the Superior Court of Vermont, Grand Isle Criminal Division on 01/08/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/08/2026 0830hrs
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Attached
Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993
