Forest Psychological Clinic Expands to New Lake Oswego Office and Introduces One-Day Autism & ADHD Diagnostic Model

Forest Psychological Clinic opens a new Lake Oswego office and launches same-day Autism and ADHD evaluations, expanding access and cutting wait times statewide.

Parents shouldn’t wait months for answers. Our one-day model delivers clarity, compassion, and precise results—so families leave with a clear plan right away.” — Dr. James Thatcher

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forest Psychological Clinic, a leading provider of neurodiversity-affirming mental health services in the Portland metro area, announced the opening of its new office at 300 Oswego Pointe Drive, Suite 220, and the official launch of its one-day Autism and ADHD diagnostic model designed to bring faster clarity to families across Oregon.Founded in 2021 by licensed psychologist Dr. James Thatcher, Forest Psychological Clinic in Portland has quickly become known for its comprehensive evaluations, advanced diagnostic tools, and warm, family-centred approach. The clinic’s new location doubles its capacity, offering more evaluation rooms, expanded therapy space, and a calming, child-friendly environment overlooking the Willamette River.Revolutionary One-Day Diagnostic ApproachThe clinic’s new diagnostic model streamlines what is traditionally a multi-week or even multi-month process. Forest Psychological Clinic now provides complete Autism and ADHD evaluations —with results delivered the same day—giving families answers without the long wait times common in Oregon and nationwide.“Our mission has always been to deliver clarity, compassion, and clinical excellence,” said Dr. Thatcher, Founder and Clinical Director. “Parents shouldn’t have to wait months to understand their child’s needs. Our one-day model gives families precise answers and a clear plan forward—right away.”Forest’s evaluation process integrates gold-standard tools, including the ADOS-2, cognitive testing, executive functioning assessments, academic testing, social-emotional measures, and a full clinical interview, all delivered by highly trained clinicians specializing in neurodevelopmental differences.Expanded Space to Meet Growing Community DemandThe clinic’s move to its new Lake Oswego office reflects rising demand for neurodiversity-affirming psychological services. The larger space offers more evaluation and therapy rooms, increased capacity for children, teens, and adults, and a warm, calming environment designed to put families at ease.“We built this space to reflect our values—warm, organized, efficient, and supportive,” said Dr. Thatcher.Strengthening Care for Children, Teens & AdultsForest Psychological Clinic provides comprehensive psychological services, including Autism and ADHD evaluations, learning assessments, and therapy for children, teens, and adults. The team supports concerns such as anxiety, depression, OCD, trauma, and behavioral challenges, with a strong emphasis on family collaboration. Its interdisciplinary clinicians specialize in neurodevelopmental assessment and evidence-based treatment.About Forest Psychological ClinicForest Psychological Clinic is a neurodiversity-affirming mental health practice located in Lake Oswego, Oregon.The clinic provides comprehensive psychological evaluations, same-day diagnostic clarity, and evidence-based therapy for children, teens, and adults.With a team of licensed clinicians dedicated to compassionate, accurate, and family-centred care, Forest Psychological Clinic is committed to helping clients understand themselves, build skills, and thrive.We also have a series of instructional and informational videos on our Forest Psychological YouTube Channel Media ContactForest Psychological ClinicEmail: admin@forestpsychologicalclinic.comPhone: (971) 331-1366

