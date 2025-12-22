Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson Offers 850 Free Uber Credits for Safe New Year's Eve Celebrations in Austin

Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson is offering 850 free Uber credits ($25 each) to Austin residents for New Year's Eve celebrations to promote safe transportation and prevent impaired driving.

Austin law firm expands New Year's Eve safety initiative, offering 850 free $25 Uber credits to prevent impaired driving from 7PM Dec 31-4AM Jan 1.

New Year's Eve should be about celebration, not tragedy. We've expanded our program this year because we want even more Austin residents to have a safe ride home.” — Kevin Henrichson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin's pioneering personal injury law firm announced today an expanded partnership with Uber to provide safe transportation options during New Year's Eve celebrations, increasing this year's program to 850 complimentary ride credits.Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson will distribute $25 Uber vouchers to help Austin residents ring in 2026 safely. The credits are limited to one per person and valid exclusively within the Austin area from 7:00 PM on December 31, 2025, through 4:00 AM on January 1, 2026.To claim a credit, visit https://byrddavis.com/helping-austin-get-home-safely/ , scroll to the bottom of the page, and enter the mobile number or email associated with your Uber account. The $25 credit will be automatically deposited into qualifying accounts on the morning of December 31st."New Year's Eve should be about celebration, not tragedy," said Kevin Henrichson, Partner at Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson. "We've expanded our program this year because we want even more Austin residents to have a safe ride home."Throughout their 66 years serving Austin families, the firm has witnessed the devastating impact of holiday impaired driving incidents firsthand, motivating their continued investment in prevention efforts."Behind every DWI statistic is a shattered family," Henrichson explained. "We've represented parents who've lost children, children who've lost parents, and spouses left to pick up the pieces. When getting home safely is as simple as opening an app, there's absolutely no excuse for impaired driving."Texas Impaired Driving Reality:A DWI-related death occurs every 7 hours and 2 minutes in TexasIn 2024, 26.2% of all Texas traffic fatalities involved alcohol, according to TxDOTDWI penalties can exceed $17,000 in fines, legal fees, and associated costsTo secure your free New Year's Eve Uber credit, visit https://byrddavis.com/helping-austin-get-home-safely/ About Byrd Davis Alden & HenrichsonSince 1959, Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson, LLP has served as Austin's longest-standing personal injury law firm. Consistently recognized among the Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report, the firm specializes in motor vehicle, trucking, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrian, e-scooter, maritime, and aviation accidents, with particular focus on impaired and distracted driving cases and wrongful death claims.This release may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.