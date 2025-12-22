Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson Offers 850 Free Uber Credits for Safe New Year's Eve Celebrations in Austin
Austin law firm expands New Year's Eve safety initiative, offering 850 free $25 Uber credits to prevent impaired driving from 7PM Dec 31-4AM Jan 1.
Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson will distribute $25 Uber vouchers to help Austin residents ring in 2026 safely. The credits are limited to one per person and valid exclusively within the Austin area from 7:00 PM on December 31, 2025, through 4:00 AM on January 1, 2026.
To claim a credit, visit https://byrddavis.com/helping-austin-get-home-safely/, scroll to the bottom of the page, and enter the mobile number or email associated with your Uber account. The $25 credit will be automatically deposited into qualifying accounts on the morning of December 31st.
"New Year's Eve should be about celebration, not tragedy," said Kevin Henrichson, Partner at Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson. "We've expanded our program this year because we want even more Austin residents to have a safe ride home."
Throughout their 66 years serving Austin families, the firm has witnessed the devastating impact of holiday impaired driving incidents firsthand, motivating their continued investment in prevention efforts.
"Behind every DWI statistic is a shattered family," Henrichson explained. "We've represented parents who've lost children, children who've lost parents, and spouses left to pick up the pieces. When getting home safely is as simple as opening an app, there's absolutely no excuse for impaired driving."
Texas Impaired Driving Reality:
A DWI-related death occurs every 7 hours and 2 minutes in Texas
In 2024, 26.2% of all Texas traffic fatalities involved alcohol, according to TxDOT
DWI penalties can exceed $17,000 in fines, legal fees, and associated costs
To secure your free New Year's Eve Uber credit, visit https://byrddavis.com/helping-austin-get-home-safely/.
About Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson
Since 1959, Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson, LLP has served as Austin's longest-standing personal injury law firm. Consistently recognized among the Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report, the firm specializes in motor vehicle, trucking, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrian, e-scooter, maritime, and aviation accidents, with particular focus on impaired and distracted driving cases and wrongful death claims.
This release may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.
