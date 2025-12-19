Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq. CEO | ARH Real Estate Group LLC

ARH Real Estate Advisory Group Strengthens Estate-Driven Investment Deal Flow Across Los Angeles

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC announced the continued expansion of its estate-driven investment deal flow platform across Los Angeles, reinforcing its focus on probate , trust, and estate-owned real assets throughout Beverly Hills, the Westside, and Greater Los Angeles.Led by attorney and real estate advisor Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., the firm’s Los Angeles-centric strategy centers on identifying, evaluating, and advising on real estate assets emerging from estate and trust transitions—an increasingly significant source of investment opportunity as generational ownership shifts accelerate across Southern California.Estate-Driven Supply as a Core Investment ChannelSouthern California continues to experience a historic transfer of real estate wealth as long-held properties move through probate and trust administration. Many of these assets—often under-optimized or misaligned with beneficiaries’ long-term objectives—require disciplined valuation, timing, and execution to preserve and enhance value.“Estate and trust transitions represent one of the most consistent sources of real estate liquidity in Los Angeles, yet they are often poorly navigated from an investment standpoint,” said Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.“Our advisory role is focused on helping fiduciaries and investors understand the underlying economics of these assets and make informed decisions at critical inflection points.”Los Angeles Investment FocusARH Real Estate Advisory Group’s current Los Angeles investment and estate advisory activity includes analysis and advisory support across:Single-family and luxury residential propertiesSmall multifamily and income-producing assetsMixed-use and transitional propertiesEstate-owned assets with repositioning or redevelopment potentialThe firm’s geographic emphasis includes Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, and surrounding Westside submarkets, where estate ownership and long-term holding periods remain especially prevalent.Advisory Role for Fiduciaries and InvestorsRather than operating as a transactional brokerage model, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group positions itself as an estate and investment advisory platform, working alongside trustees, executors, beneficiaries, and private investors to assess:Market value and timing considerationsLiquidity versus long-term hold decisionsRisk exposure and capital concentrationBuyer and counterparty suitabilityExecution strategy aligned with fiduciary obligationsThis approach is designed to support both estate administration outcomes and investment decision-making, particularly in situations involving multiple beneficiaries or heightened fiduciary scrutiny.Los Angeles as the Firm’s Primary Investment MarketThe firm’s emphasis on Los Angeles reflects the region’s depth of estate-owned real assets and its importance as a capital market for residential and mixed-use property.“Los Angeles remains one of the most dynamic real estate investment environments in the country, particularly when viewed through the lens of estate and trust transitions,” Hernandez added.“Our focus is on maintaining proximity to assets, understanding market cycles, and advising clients where real estate decisions intersect with fiduciary responsibility and capital strategy.”The firm also maintains advisory experience in Manhattan estate matters, supporting cross-market fiduciary clients and families with assets in multiple jurisdictions.About ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC is a Los Angeles-based real estate advisory firm focused on estate, trust, probate, and investment real assets. Based in Beverly Hills, the firm advises fiduciaries, families, and investors across Southern California, with additional advisory experience in Manhattan estate matters.Led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., ARH provides disciplined real estate analysis and strategic guidance at key moments of estate transition and capital deployment.Media ContactARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCPress & Media RelationsBeverly Hills, CA📧 info@arhconsults.com

