August 5, 2022 Posting | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

Bavencio (avelumab)

Imfinzi (durvalumab)

Tecentriq (atezolizumab)

Yervoy (ipilimumab)

Cardiac failure

FDA decided that no action is necessary at this time based on available information.

 

 

Invega Sustenna (paliperidone palmitate)

Invega Trinza (paliperidone palmitate)

 

Lack of efficacy/effect FDA decided that no action is necessary at this time based on available information. Jevtana (cabazitaxel) Therapeutic product cross-reactivity FDA decided that no action is necessary at this time based on available information. 

Nexavar (sorafenib tosylate)

Generic products containing sorafenib

Cardiac failure

The “Warnings and Precautions” section of the Nexavar labeling was updated December 2018 to include congestive heart failure.                        

Example: Nexavar labeling

PD-1 Blocking Antibody (Drug class)

  • Bavencio (avelumab)
  • Imfinzi (durvalumab)
  • Keytruda     

         (pembrolizumab)

  • Opdivo (nivolumab)
  • Tecentriq

            (atezolizumab)

Cytokine release syndrome

The “Warnings and Precautions” section of the PD-1 blocking antibody labeling was updated to include systemic inflammatory response syndrome.

 

Example: Tecentriq labeling

PD-1 Blocking Antibody

(Drug Class)

  • Bavencio (avelumab)
  • Imfinzi (durvalumab)
  • Keytruda     

         (pembrolizumab)

  • Opdivo (nivolumab)
  • Tecentriq

            (atezolizumab)

Tuberculosis FDA decided that no action is necessary at this time based on available information. Perjeta (pertuzumab) Angioedema

The “Warnings and Precautions” section of the Perjeta labeling was updated September 2018 to include angioedema.     

 

Perjeta labeling

Tecentriq (atezolizumab)

 

Immune-mediated nephritis

The “Warnings and Precautions” section of the Tecentriq labeling was updated November 2020 to include immune-mediated nephritis with renal dysfunction. 

 

Tecentriq labeling

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) Stevens-Johnson syndrome

The “Warnings and Precautions” section of the Tecentriq labeling was updated April 2018 to include Stevens Johnson Syndrome (SJS)/toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN). 

Tecentriq labeling

Xalkori (crizotinib) Blood creatine phosphokinase increase

The “Adverse Reactions” section of the Xalkori labeling was updated June 2019 to include increased blood creatine phosphokinase.  

Xalkori labeling

