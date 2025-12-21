ACE Fire Protection Launches Hydrostatic Testing Readiness to Streamline Fire Extinguisher Inspection Compliance

ACE Fire Protection launches a Hydrostatic Testing Readiness program to help facilities plan testing and maintain audit-ready fire extinguisher records.

Our goal is to make compliance predictable. By mapping test cycles, planning swap-outs, and keeping clear records, teams can stay ready without disruption.” — CEO

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACE Fire Protection today announced a comprehensive Hydrostatic Testing Readiness program designed to help facilities prepare, schedule, and document required pressure testing for portable fire extinguishers—reducing downtime, avoiding last‑minute scrambles, and strengthening fire extinguisher inspection compliance across portfolios. The initiative aligns day‑to‑day maintenance with OSHA’s portable extinguisher requirements and the NFPA 10 standard, which many Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) reference during inspections.Facilities leaders seeking to modernize hydrostatic planning and documentation can request a readiness assessment or schedule service here: https://acefireextinguishers.com/service/fire-extinguisher-inspections-and-tagging/ . ACE Fire Protection supports single‑site and multi‑site programs across New York City and the surrounding region.Hydrostatic testing verifies the structural integrity of an extinguisher’s cylinder at defined intervals so it will perform as intended during an emergency. In practice, busy teams struggle most with forecasting test cycles, arranging swap‑outs, and maintaining audit‑ready documentation across dozens or hundreds of devices. ACE’s new program addresses those pain points through scheduling, spare‑unit planning, and device‑level records, simplifying AHJ reviews.“Most compliance failures are predictable—missed dates, expired tags, or cylinders that quietly age out,” said a spokesperson for ACE Fire Protection. “Our Hydrostatic Testing Readiness program gives customers a clear runway: what’s due, when it’s due, what needs swapping, and what proof an inspector will ask for. The result is fewer surprises and stronger readiness.”What the program includes- Cycle forecasting and reminders: Mapping 6‑year maintenance and 12‑year hydrostatic test milestones by device, with alerts before deadlines.- Swap‑out and continuity planning: Coordinating loaners or spares so coverage remains uninterrupted while cylinders are tested.- Pre‑test inspections: Visual checks to identify corrosion, damage, or missing components that could delay testing or lead to out‑of‑service tags.- Documentation and tagging: Device‑level histories, updated tags, and AHJ‑ready reports exported as needed for audits and insurance reviews.- Integrated annual service: Bundling annual maintenance with hydrostatic readiness tasks to reduce site visits and administrative overhead.Why hydrostatic readiness matters nowOSHA requires monthly visual checks and annual maintenance for portable fire extinguishers, with hydrostatic testing at specified intervals to ensure cylinders remain safe for service. Clear documentation is critical for AHJ inspections, insurance inquiries, and incident reviews. Aligning hydrostatic schedules with routine fire-extinguisher inspection routes minimizes disruption, especially in high‑traffic occupancies such as healthcare, education, multifamily, and foodservice, where coverage gaps are unacceptable.ACE Fire Protection’s readiness model emphasizes practical steps—forecasting, pre‑test remediation, and reliable paper trails—so facilities can pass audits without rush work orders. It also helps reduce repair spend by catching issues early and planning replacements before failures take units out of service.About ACE Fire ProtectionACE Fire Protection, located at 119 Hausman St., Brooklyn, NY 11222, provides code‑compliant fire protection services, including fire extinguisher inspection and tagging, annual maintenance, internal maintenance, hydrostatic testing readiness, hydrostatic pressure testing coordination, recharging, violation support, and staff training. The company’s programs are aligned with OSHA guidance and NFPA 10 best practices and are designed to produce AHJ‑ready documentation with minimal administrative burden for facilities teams.

