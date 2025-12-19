Attorney General Hanaway Warns Missourians About Holiday Gift Card Scams as Shopping Season Intensifies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is urging Missourians to stay vigilant this holiday season as scammers increasingly target consumers through deceptive and high-pressure gift card schemes. With millions of dollars lost nationwide each year to gift card fraud, Attorney General Hanaway warned that criminals often use fear, urgency, and impersonation tactics to trick victims into sending money that is nearly impossible to recover once redeemed.

“As families across Missouri prepare for the holidays, criminals are preparing too, and they are counting on people being distracted or rushed,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Our Office will not tolerate scammers who prey on hardworking Missourians, especially during a time of year that should be marked by generosity and joy. We are here to help, and we will continue doing everything we can to protect consumers and shut down fraudulent schemes.”

Gift card scams typically begin with an unexpected call, text, email, or social-media message. Scammers pretend to be government officials, utilities, employers, or even loved ones. They then pressure victims to buy gift cards, often from Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Google Play, Apple, or Amazon, and demand the card number and PIN. Once the scammer has the code, the money is gone. These schemes rely heavily on urgency and fear, and no legitimate organization will ever demand payment by gift card.

Attorney General Hanaway offered the following tips to help Missourians spot and avoid these scams:

Scammers create false emergencies. They will claim something terrible will happen unless you act immediately. Slow down. If someone demands payment by gift card, it’s a scam.

Scammers tell you exactly which gift card to buy and where to buy it. They may direct you to Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, or ask for specific cards like Google Play, Apple, Amazon, or eBay. Some even stay on the phone while you shop. Hang up. It's a scam.

Scammers will ask for the gift card number and PIN. Once you give those numbers or send a photo, the scammer can drain the funds instantly, even if the card never leaves your hand. Do not share those numbers. It's a scam.

If you have already purchased a gift card and given someone the numbers, you should:

Report the scam to the gift card company immediately.

Ask if reimbursement is possible. Some retailers have begun offering support to victims when fraud is caught quickly.

Attorney General Hanaway encouraged anyone who believes they have been targeted or victimized by a scam to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.