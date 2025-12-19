Spreading the LUV Across Los Angeles: LUV Car Wash Expands with Champion Car Wash Acquisition

LUV Car Wash to celebrate its Inglewood grand opening with free washes, prizes, and community fun.

New Florence Ave location enhances LUV’s fast-growing LA network, offering one of the region’s most accessible and connected car wash experiences.

As we continue to grow throughout Los Angeles, our focus remains on making car care easier, faster, and more enjoyable for our customers.” — Darren Skarecky, CEO & Co-Founder of LUV Car Wash.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUV Car Wash is proud to announce the acquisition of Champion Car Wash, located at 3312 W Florence Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043. This latest addition marks another major milestone in LUV’s accelerating expansion across Los Angeles, strengthening its presence in one of the most car-centric cities in the world.

With each acquisition, LUV continues to build one of the most accessible and membership-friendly express car wash networks in the region. Drivers across Los Angeles benefit from consistent service, expanded coverage, and seamless access to unlimited wash memberships across a growing number of locations.

“As we continue to grow throughout Los Angeles, our focus remains on making car care easier, faster, and more enjoyable for our customers,” said Darren Skarecky, CEO & Co-Founder of LUV Car Wash. “Champion Car Wash has built a strong local presence, and we are excited to bring our resources, investment, and long-term vision to this location. Every new site strengthens the value of our membership and delivers more convenience to LA drivers.”

For the seller, partnering with LUV was a clear decision, driven by the company’s reputation across Southern California for transparency, efficiency, and follow-through.

“LUV made the entire process simple,” the seller shared. “Communication was clear, expectations were met, and every commitment was honored. It’s easy to see why so many owners choose to work with LUV. The transition was smooth from start to finish.”

As competition continues to increase in the Southern California express car wash market, LUV distinguishes itself as a trusted buyer that closes efficiently and invests meaningfully in every location it acquires. Communities benefit from upgraded equipment, modernized technology, and long-term operational support designed to enhance both performance and the customer experience.

The Florence Ave location will undergo improvements focused on wash quality, traffic flow, and overall guest experience. These upgrades reflect LUV’s ongoing mission to modernize car care while delivering unmatched convenience to its members.

About LUV Car Wash

LUV Car Wash is a leading express car wash platform with more than 80 locations across the United States. Founded by industry veterans Darren Skarecky and JT Thomson, LUV delivers fast, high-quality washes through eco-conscious technology, premium customer service, and unlimited membership options. With a mission to modernize the car wash experience and bring LUV to every neighborhood, the brand continues to expand nationwide. Learn more at www.luvcarwash.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.