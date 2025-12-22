GT Water Reaches One Million People With Clean Drinking Water in Haiti and Honduras

School Children Drinking Clean Water in Haiti One Million Lives, Endless Ripples of Change GT Water Logo

Bucket Water Filter Systems Make Life Changing Impact

This milestone proves that safe water doesn’t require massive infrastructure. When solutions are affordable, locally managed and immediately usable, the impact is fast and it’s life changing.” — Carl Glaeser, co-founder of GT Water

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit organization GT Water announced that one million people in Haiti and Honduras now have access to clean drinking water through its bucket filtration systems, marking a major milestone in efforts to reduce waterborne disease in the region.

At a cost of $1.83 per person, the organization said the initiative has provided safe water to families, schools, orphanages, churches and medical clinics in rural communities where access to clean drinking water remains limited.

“This milestone proves that safe water doesn’t require massive infrastructure or years of construction,” said Carl Glaeser, co-founder of GT Water. “When solutions are affordable, locally managed and immediately usable, the impact is fast and it’s life changing.”

Based on global public-health data on clean water access, the organization estimates the milestone could result in 500 to 1,000 fewer child deaths annually and 30,000 to 40,000 fewer serious illnesses caused by waterborne disease.

Rather than building wells or centralized infrastructure, GT Water deploys bucket filtration units that communities can use, maintain and own from day one. Local teams hired and trained within each region manage distribution and long-term support, the organization said.

“Clean water isn’t just about health, it’s about dignity and opportunity,” said John Collins, a member of GT Water’s board. “When children stop getting sick, families can spend money on food instead of medicine, kids return to school and communities regain time and stability.”

GT Water cited examples from Haiti and Honduras, including a mother living outside Les Cayes, Haiti, who said her children stopped getting sick within a month of receiving a filtration system, and an orphanage in rural Honduras where staff reported serious illness cases dropped to zero within weeks of installation.

While the milestone represents significant progress, the organization said the need remains urgent. An estimated 43% of rural Haitians and 81% of rural Hondurans still lack basic access to safe drinking water.

Founded in 2016, GT Water operates in Haiti and Honduras and focuses on low-cost, locally managed clean water solutions.

The Need For Clean Water

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.