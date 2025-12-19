Governor Newsom leads seasonal storm readiness effort

In preparation for the upcoming month of seasonal winter rains, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is taking early and proactive steps to protect communities, including close coordination across state agencies. The administration has also launched a Storm Season Safety resource, designed as a single location featuring tips and best practices in all conditions. Information featured includes safe driving tips and ways to keep you and your loved ones prepared during severe weather.

Coordinated state readiness

At Governor Newsom’s direction, the whole-of-state government is preparing for potential impacts ahead of the upcoming month of seasonal winter rains.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is preemptively working to clear storm drains and preposition materials and equipment in advance of the storms. Real-time road conditions are always available using the QuickMap website.

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) has over 4 million sandbags and 55,000 super sacks, among other assets, prepositioned across California. Thanks to years of planning and investment, local stormwater-capture projects are ready for rainfall, turning a downpour into a valuable water supply boost.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) encourages all motorists to use extreme caution as winter storms create hazardous driving conditions, including wet roads, reduced visibility, flooding, snow, and debris. Motorists are encouraged to stay informed, prepare in advance, and avoid unnecessary travel if conditions worsen.

CAL FIRE engines and crews are prepared for storm-related mission tasking, with personnel and equipment strategically positioned across the state and will remain in close coordination with Cal OES, local fire agencies, and emergency managers.

Stay vigilant

Visit Listos California’s Storm Season Safety resource page for winter weather preparedness materials in over 15 languages.

Sign up for local emergency alerts at Ready.ca.gov

Monitor the news and other trusted sources of information to stay aware of mudslides and debris flows, especially in burn scar areas.

Prepare an emergency go-bag with essential supplies, water, medication, and important documents. Find a full checklist here.​

Stay off the roads whenever possible. If travel is unavoidable, check real-time conditions and drive at reduced speeds, avoiding standing water or debris on the roadway.​

Never walk or drive through floodwaters—turn around, don’t drown. Even six inches of moving water can sweep a person off their feet, and as little as one foot can carry a vehicle away. ​

Avoid parking under trees or power lines during high winds or heavy rain, as saturated soil can cause trees to uproot or fall unexpectedly.​

If you see a downed power line, always assume it is energized—stay back at least 30 feet and call 9-1-1 or your utility provider.​

Check on neighbors, especially older adults or those with disabilities or access and functional needs, to ensure they are safe.​

Federal failure is Trump’s default setting

California continues to lead the nation in disaster preparedness—investing in earthquake early warning systems, upgrading flood defenses, and expanding coastal monitoring. Meanwhile, the Trump administration announced this week its effort to dissolve the Colorado National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), the nation’s premier center for advancing the kind of weather, wildfire, and disaster research that has served as the foundation for early warning systems and increased resilience. Since World War II, NCAR has brought together the best scientists from around the world to conduct life-saving research on atmospheric rivers, flash floods, wildfire behavior, drought patterns, and more. Unfortunately for the American people, Trump’s Budget Director, Russell Vought — also known as “a right-wing absolute zealot”— is targeting the Center to line the pockets of Big Oil. Despite what the Trump administration hopes, extreme weather does not take the day off. Protecting our communities requires a unified system of local, state, and federal partnership grounded in communication, coordination, integrity, and science. California is fulfilling its part. The Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress should do the same.