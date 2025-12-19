Commissioner Miller Applauds Kennedy, FDA for Conditional Approval of New Drug to Fight NWS in Dogs

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“I applaud the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for conditionally approving Credelio Quattro-CA1 to treat screwworm infestations in dogs. This decision strengthens our defense against a parasite that threatens our companion animals as well as livestock, wildlife, and the broader food supply.

I also commend Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his leadership in making sure the FDA is focused on both science and speed. By supporting expedited reviews for serious and life-threatening animal health threats, Secretary Kennedy is helping ensure critical treatments reach veterinarians and animal owners without unnecessary delay. Prioritizing zoonotic animal drug review is exactly the kind of commonsense solution we need to stay ahead of this threat.

While most dogs across the country face a low risk of exposure, this approval is especially important for border areas here in Texas. Dogs can serve as early indicators of infestation, and giving veterinarians an effective treatment adds another layer of protection.

We are working closely with federal partners, veterinarians, producers, and animal health experts to maintain strong biosecurity, rapid response capabilities, and clear communication. Protecting animal health is essential to protecting our producers, our rural communities, and our nation’s food security, and Texas will remain on the front line of that effort.”

For more information about the FDA’s conditional approval of Credelio Quattro-CA1, click here.