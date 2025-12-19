1-800-ASK-GARY® Brings Holiday Cheer to Teens at Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

Teens at the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County

Local holiday event at the Fred DeLuca Teen Center brought teens together for gifts, treats, and meaningful community connection.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, 1-800-ASK-GARYpartnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County to create an afternoon of celebration, connection, and holiday cheer for local teens at the Fred DeLuca Teen Center in Fort Lauderdale.Held on Thursday, December 18, the festive event brought together Club members for seasonal activities, gifts, and treats – creating a joyful experience designed to uplift teens and remind them that their community supports them during the holiday season. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to uplifting young people and investing in the communities they call home. Through hands-on involvement and meaningful giving, the partnership aims to create lasting memories and reinforce the importance of mentorship, encouragement, and belonging.“The holidays are a powerful reminder that small moments of kindness can create a lasting impact,” said Dr. Gary Kompothecras, founder of 1-800-ASK-GARY. “We’re proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County to celebrate their teens and support the vital work they do year-round to empower young people.”Throughout the event, teens enjoyed a welcoming, upbeat environment complete with gifts and tasty treats, supported by staff and volunteers from both organizations. Members of the 1-800-ASK-GARYteam were on site to help to ensure every Club member felt values, celebrated, and included.“As we celebrate 60 years of service, providing a world class club experience, partnerships such as this allow us to continue our mission to enable all youth to reach their full potential. We appreciate this generosity from 1-800-ASK-GARY to support our teens this holiday season as it emphasizes how much collaboration and supportive relationships help shape great futures for the youth of Broward County” Cameron Warrick, Director of Development of Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.For more than 25 years, 1-800-ASK-GARYhas remained deeply committed to supporting nonprofit organizations across Florida, partnering with community leaders to expand programs that provide mentorship, stability, and opportunity for young people.More information about 1-800-ASK-GARYis available at https://1800askgary.com More information about Boys & Girls Club of Broward County is available at https://bgcbc.org About 1-800-ASK-GARY1-800-ASK-GARYis a no-cost, 24/7 helpline dedicated to assisting individuals involved in auto accidents by connecting them with trusted medical and legal professionals. For over 25 years, the organization has served communities throughout Florida, providing resources, support, and outreach programs that strengthen and uplift local families.About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward CountyThe Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is one of the largest youth-support organizations in South Florida, offering safe, inclusive spaces and life-enhancing opportunities for children and teens across the region. With (18) locations and thousands of members, the organization focuses on academic success, leadership development, workforce readiness, and health & well-being initiatives. Learn more at www.bgcbc.org

