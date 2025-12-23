Prepared Canada Continuity and 1st Aid Videos Continunity 101 Front cover Alex Vezina: Don't be left in the dark | Toronto Sun

Prepared Canada Announces Free Online Disaster Risk Management and First Aid Guides for Individuals and Businesses

We launched this to empower individuals and businesses with freely available tools to respond to emergencies and mitigate risks, helping ensure everyone has the ability to prepare for the unexpected” — Alex Vezina, Prepared Canada CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepared Canada Corp. (“Prepared Canada”), a leader in disaster preparedness and risk management, is proud to announce the launch of free online disaster risk management and first aid guide videos for both individuals and businesses. These resources are designed to provide essential knowledge and practical skills to help anyone effectively manage risks in emergencies and disasters.

"We launched this initiative to empower individuals and businesses with the tools they need to respond to emergencies and mitigate risks. Making this knowledge freely available is a crucial step in ensuring everyone has the ability to prepare for the unexpected," said Alex Vezina, CEO of Prepared Canada.

The free video series will be updated weekly and available in a convenient, searchable playlist. The training covers a variety of key topics, including basic first aid, emergency response, and business continuity strategies.

These videos are easy to understand, applicable in real-world situations, and accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. The goal is to help individuals and businesses build resilience in the face of increasing risks.

Key Features:

• Free, accessible training: No cost to access high-quality videos on first aid, emergency procedures, and disaster risk management.

• Comprehensive and diverse content: Topics include basic first aid, emergency response, business continuity, and risk management.

• Real-life applicability: Practical, easy-to-follow videos suitable for both personal and business use.

• Weekly updates: New content added regularly, ensuring the latest techniques and strategies are covered.

In addition to the general training videos, Prepared Canada is launching unique series where individuals can learn to mitigate personal risks in humorous, relatable scenarios. These series will also feature user-submitted examples, offering a fun and engaging way to understand risk management. These videos will be available on Prepared Canada's website (https://prepared.ca) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada).

Alex Vezina also recommended his book, "Continuity 101: A Hybrid Continuity and Disaster Risk Reduction Approach," which complements the video series. The book provides a step-by-step guide for creating effective continuity and disaster risk management programs without the need for expensive consultants or full-time staff. It covers real-world examples and field-tested methods across various industries, ensuring a practical, cost-effective approach to business continuity.

The book's chapters include:

1. Key Concepts and Common Pitfalls

2. Building a Continuity Program

3. Conducting Risk Assessments

4. Business Impact Assessments (BIA)

5. Advanced BIA Techniques

6. Incident Response

7. Continuity Solutions

8. Plan Development

9. Awareness and Implementation Training

10. Testing and Exercises

11. Ongoing Maintenance and Evaluation

The book is available in three formats on Amazon:

• Hardcover: $151.48

• Softcover: $100.00

• Kindle: $55.08 (Free with Kindle Unlimited)

(Find it here: Continuity 101 on Amazon).

"Prepared Canada" is committed to providing practical, no-cost resources to help anyone build resilience against natural disasters and other emergency situations. With the increasing frequency of such events, having the knowledge to manage risk and respond effectively can make all the difference in saving lives and protecting businesses.

For more information, visit www.prepared.ca or subscribe to Prepared Canada’s YouTube channel for weekly updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.