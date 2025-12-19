Lauft Secures Strategic Backing from Jason Calacanis to Scale 'Intuitive Discovery' Across the Real Estate Life Cycle

Our founder, Jay (pictured right) and Jason (pictured left).

Whether you are renting a luxury apartment or buying your first home, the experience shouldn't feel like a data entry project. Lauft is the shift from Search to Intuition.” — Shane Thompson

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauft, the PropTech startup redefining how people find homes, today announced it has secured strategic backing from Jason Calacanis and the LAUNCH investment team. This investment comes as Lauft reports record engagement in the Denver market, where its "swipe-to-match" engine is successfully replacing antiquated search bars for both high-end rentals and residential sales.In a market defined by scroll exhaustion and choice paralysis, Lauft has emerged as the high-intent alternative to traditional listing portals. While legacy sites rely on static filters, Lauft utilizes a proprietary AI matching engine, "Lauft Vision", that learns a user’s visual and behavior-based preferences in real-time."The search bar is the new fax machine," said Shane Thompson, Marketing Director of Lauft. "Whether you are renting a luxury apartment or buying your first home, the experience shouldn't feel like a data entry project. Lauft is the shift from Search to Intuition. We are helping people find their style, and provide them a smarter, faster discovery experience."A Unified Solution for the Denver MarketLauft’s platform is engineered to solve the transparency gap for both individual residential brokers and institutional property managers:For Residential Sales: Lauft’s core user base of Denver brokers utilizes the platform’s robust user insights. Upon registration, users provide their profile—including credit ranges, monthly income, and budget parameters—in addition to their purchase preferences to the platform. Each swipe they make from there trains their feed to show them more of what they like, and less of what they don't. This allows residential agents to prioritize high-intent buyers based on financial and aesthetic alignment before the initial showing, effectively compressing the sales cycle.For Multi-Unit Rentals: To combat the current 15-year vacancy high in the Denver market, Lauft’s rental integration allows Property Management Companies to capture instant tenant interest. Unlike traditional lead generation, Lauft enables PMC's to connect with and schedule showings directly through the platform itself when a user likes an available unit, meeting the user where they're already searching, and only after they've expressed interest in one of their buildings. This direct-on-platform pipeline reduces administrative friction for leasing teams and ensures that onsite tours are efficiently captured for interested tenants.2026 Strategic Outlook: Following this funding milestone, Lauft is expanding its "Partner Program" for Denver-based Property Management Companies and individual residential brokers. The company aims to finalize partnerships with "Class A" operators to provide exclusive discovery placements within the app.Lauft is currently available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.