Governor Hochul and Ontario Premier Doug Ford Announce Landmark Agreement to Support Advanced Nuclear Technology

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a landmark agreement between the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Ontario Power Generation (OPG). The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishes a framework for collaboration on the development of advanced nuclear energy technologies, including large-scale nuclear and small modular reactors (SMRs), to strengthen energy reliability, affordability, and decarbonization efforts in New York and Ontario.

Governor Hochul and Premier Ford also signed a Declaration of Intent (DOI), pledging continued cooperation between the state and province. The DOI recognizes the shared history, and values between New York and Ontario and the essential contribution of businesses, whose cross-border activities promote job creation, stimulate innovation and strengthen shared prosperity. The DOI comes as a show of partnership at a time when the U.S. federal government has imposed tariffs on Canada that have impacted businesses, tourism and crossings on both sides of the border.

“New York and Ontario have a proud tradition of trade, cooperation and a bond that cannot be broken,” Governor Hochul said. “This first-of-its-kind agreement represents a bold step forward in our relationship and New York’s pursuit of a clean energy future. By partnering with Ontario Power Generation and its extensive nuclear experience, New York is positioning itself at the forefront of advanced nuclear technology deployment, ensuring we have safe, reliable, affordable, and carbon-free energy that will help power the jobs of tomorrow.”

Premier Doug Ford said, “From building the first small modular reactors in the G7 to building the first large-scale nuclear facilities in decades, Ontario is proud to lead the world in nuclear innovation. By working together with New York, we’re creating good-paying jobs, growing our economies and delivering clean, affordable power for families and businesses on both sides of the border for generations to come.”