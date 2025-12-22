Portable North Pole Launches AI-Powered 'Talk to Santa' Experience Leveraging Microsoft Azure

PNP's Santa on his sleigh

Families Can Now Have Real-Time, AI-Driven Conversations With Santa Using Microsoft Azure Speech Technology

Incorporating Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services Speech technology into PNP, we’re transforming how families connect with the magic of Christmas.” — Alexandre Bérard, CEO of Portable North Pole

MONTREAL, CANADA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portable North Pole (PNP), the world’s leading personalized Santa experience app, announced the launch of its real-time, AI-powered “Talk to Santa” feature, now integrating original PNP Santa voice into Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services Speech technology. For the first time, children and parents can speak directly with Santa in a safe, interactive, and magical way, with instant AI responses that make every conversation unique.Built on Microsoft Azure’s cloud voice and AI capabilities, the new Talk to Santa experience brings Santa to life with real-time personalization, recognizing children’s names and wishes, while responding instantly. Families can now enjoy truly meaningful, interactive holiday moments—from sharing daily updates to asking Santa questions, all in real time."Incorporating Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services Speech technology into PNP, we’re transforming how families connect with the magic of Christmas," said Alexandre Bérard, CEO of Portable North Pole. "This is the first time families can have real conversations with Santa, making the experience authentic, engaging, and unforgettable. The breakthrough “Talk to Santa” feature helps PNP connect even more families with the magic of Santa."PNP is also offering a unique media opportunity: journalists are invited to “interview” Santa directly through the new AI-powered platform. Journalists interested in interviewing Santa can contact Kristyn Pilgrim at kristyn@thedigitalmermaid.co to experience firsthand the power of real-time, Azure-enabled interactions with Santa.“Talk to Santa” Key Features:- Safe, guided conversations with Santa that give parents peace of mind.- AI-driven personalization tailored to each child's name, wishes, and questions.- Dynamic, real-time interactions that create unforgettable holiday memories.- Age-appropriate conversations designed to match each child’s developmental stage.- Flexible options for one-on-one or group conversations.This launch demonstrates how cloud and AI technology can enhance family experiences while keeping the wonder of Christmas alive.A Holiday Tradition for Families WorldwideWith over 30 million App downloads and more than 340 million personalized videos and calls created, Portable North Pole has become a beloved Christmas tradition for families everywhere. PNP is available on iOS Android , and the web, and now features experiences in English, Spanish, French, and Italian, making it easier than ever for parents around the world to share the magic.Giving Back to Children in NeedAs part of its ongoing Children’s Hospital Program, Portable North Pole donates up to 5% of online sales to more than 30 children’s hospitals in the US alone, including The Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Maryland, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, California, Nemours Children’s Hospital, Florida, and Texas Children’s Hospital, Texas, helping bring Christmas joy to children who need it most.Experience the Magic With Your FamilyParents can start a FREE TRIAL and create personalized Santa experiences today at www.portablenorthpole.com , or by downloading the FREE Portable North Pole app on iOS or Android.About UGroupMedia Inc.Founded in Montréal, Canada, UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM) is the parent company of Portable North Pole. UGM is dedicated to creating heartwarming, innovative digital experiences that help families make Christmas memories that last a lifetime.

Talk to Santa Claus with Portable North Pole

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.